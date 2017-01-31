Dash cameras may seem like a frivolous thing to have in your car, but you'd be surprised at the number of benefits that having one can bring. From reduced insurance rates to an extra eye on your side in the event of an accident, you may want to consider installing one in your car. There are tons of options out there to pick between, each of them offering something that the other may not. How do you decide which one to pick?
Meet the Gypsy wireless night vision dash cam, a great option to consider installing in your car. With this option, you'll be able to record in the day and night thanks to its built-in night vision, and the camera records in 1080p for a great quality. You can start and stop the recordings at any time, and even view them in real-time thanks to the attached screen.
Some of its key features include:
- Record in 1080p & start or stop at any time
- View recordings in real time w/ the built-in screen
- Capture images at night thanks to the night vision
- Transfer files to your computer for storage or hook up w/ a TV to watch
Normally a dash camera like this would set you back more than $100, but right now you can pick one up for just $30, which is a huge savings. While you may not think there is an immediate advantage to having one, you'll see the benefit as soon as you get to use it for the first time.
Better safe than sorry, right? Be sure to pick one up now, before the price jumps back up!