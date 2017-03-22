Unboxing the (Product) RED iPhone 7 Plus — much watch! This is the (Product) RED iPhone 7. And it's gorgeous. It has a really deep, really matte, almost lustrous red anodized finish on the back and sides. Unlike the rose gold and gold iPhones, Apple even color-matched the antenna lines so they all but disappear. I've had a Product (RED) iPod touch for years and this is even... redder. The look is beyond sexy. It's fire 🔥. See at Apple

The faceplate is white, which has rankled some people. I totally get it. Black makes the screen look more expansive for dark interfaces, including video and gaming, but a lot of interface is white and bright these days as well, from good old web pages to the new Apple Music and News interfaces. Plus, white just looks lighter to me. I've preferred it since the gold and rose gold iPhones. (Selfishly, it's also easier to photograph since it doesn't show as much dust.) The Touch ID sensor ring is silver. It's supposed to match the silver Apple logo embedded on the back. I get it but, audaciously, I'd have loved a red ring. That way it's apparent from the front that you're not using a silver iPhone but a (Product) RED one. Yes, scratch my surface and what do you find? More. Surface.