The computer mouse is an iconic piece of technology. For decades, people have refreshed and redesigned the computer mouse to make them more sleek and responsive. But what about a mouse that is sleek, responsive, and also takes care of our wrists with an ergonomic design?

You need to check out this wireless vertical computer mouse. Just look at this thing!

This mouse is unlike any other you've ever seen — it's been scientifically designed to ergonomically fit comfortably in your hand as if it were naturally at rest on the table. There's a nice groove along the side from your thumb with the buttons positioned right where your fingers would naturally fall. On top of encouraging healthy, neutral wrist and arm positions for less body strain, it's also got the DIP resolution you need if you require ultra-sensitivity from your optical mouse. There's also a convenient next/previous buttons for extra convenience when you're surfing the web. The package includes a wireless USB dongle to plug into your computer along with the charging cable.

Typically, this mouse is sold for $100, but you can get yours for only $17.99! That's a savings of 82%!