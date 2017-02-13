Is it the (matte) black iPhone 7 that's chipped away or consumer confidence in how technology continues to be covered? I've been using a (matte) black iPhone 7 Plus, without a case, since it launched in September 2016. The anodized finish is still fine with nary a chip in sight. And I'm not gentle with my phone — it's been dropped and otherwise knocked about several times. Still, it would be a mistake to assume my experience is everyone's experience. So, I pay attention when I see something like this from an outlet like CBS News: If buying the latest iPhone is a status symbol, what happens if the device ends up looking battered and cheap within a matter of weeks? Apple (AAPL) is facing that question as some disgruntled customers take its customer-support page to complain about their iPhone 7s in matte black, which they say suffer from easily chipped paint. Some iPhone 7 owners say they've been told by Apple that the paint is a cosmetic issue and therefore not covered by the warranty. Some might call it PaintGate. Seeing the term "Gate" attached so quickly and loosely in what should be a serious story always hits all my clickbait alarms. Hard. But let's look at it anyway. Anodizing for black Black is a hard color to anodize. We learned that back with iPhone 5 in "slate black". Go too light and it's gray. Go too much and it might chip or become gloppy and lose the sharpness of its angles.

Apple was aggressive but not too aggressive, so they got a black that wasn't super black but was still pretty tough. It chipped but not easily or often. (I had my iPhone 5 triple re-anodized, which made it tougher and blacker, though I still chipped it slightly some eighteen months later.) There were a few complaints about it but all the anodization experts we spoke with at the time all attested it was perfectly normal. Still, it caused Apple to back off and go with "space gray" for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6s instead. And then people complained it wasn't black enough. Because science. And people. So, with iPhone 7, Apple has returned to black. They also upped their already good anodization game to make the new (matte) black iPhone 7 even more resilient than the old "space black" ever was. It can never be perfect, though. It's chemistry and physics. Put a black coating on a silver metal and, if that coating gets chipped, you'll see the metal. Sources and scales Jet black can scratch. Glass black can fracture. Plastic black can crack. And, while even good black anodization can chip, bad black anodization can chip even more. The question then becomes whether or not there appears to be a problem with the anodization Apple did on the (matte) black iPhone 7.