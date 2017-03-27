Don't forget to register for a ticket or apply for a scholarship to WWDC!

This year's WWDC takes place in San Jose, CA from June 5 to June 9, and today (March 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PDT) marks the opening of ticket registrations and scholarship applications.

How much does it cost to register for a ticket to WWDC?

Registration, itself, doesn't cost anything because not everyone who registers will be able to attend the event. Registering for WWDC gets you an entry into a randomized selection process. If you're chosen, your card will automatically be charged the $1599.00 ticket price.

Is there anything I need to do before I can register for a ticket?

You'll need to be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program before you can register for a ticket.

Anything else I should know?

Yep! It's a good idea to alert your bank that you might have a $1599.00 charge coming through on your card. If your bank denies the charge for fear it could be lost or stolen, it might keep you from getting your WWDC ticket.

You should also know that a ticket purchased by you is yours and yours alone. Apple says tickets cannot be transferred to another individual.

Lastly, registrations begin Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PDT and end March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

What about scholarships? How does that work?

WWDC scholarships are given to students and STEM organization members. If your scholarship application is chosen, you'll be getting a WWDC ticket and lodging for free.

What are the eligibility requirements?

You've got to be 13 years of age or older, you'll need an Apple Developer account, and you'll need to be enrolled — either part-time or full-time — in a course of study, or be a member/alumni of a STEM organization.

Can you tell me more about the application?

You can submit your application starting today, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and ending Sunday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

An application includes your name, proof of your membership or enrollment, a Swift playground (this is a submission on which you'll be judged for selection), application for travel assistance if needed, a résumé, and more. You can read about the application requirements on Apple's WWDC Scholarships page.

When will I know if my application was chosen?

Apple says applicants will be notified of their status by Friday, April 21, 2017.

Questions?

That just about covers everything you need to know about this year's WWDC registration and application process. If you've got any other questions, be sure to leave 'em in the comments below!