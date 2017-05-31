What does our editorial director, Rene Ritchie, carry with him to cover events? Here's the list!

WWDC 2017 starts Monday, June 5, and I'm about to start packing my bags. Right now, all the gear I'm taking with me is all laid out, ready for a final check. The specifics of that gear has grown, shrunk, and changed over the years. Sometimes I lug a DSLR and lenses as big as a thermos. Other times I try to go iPhone-only. So, what's in the bag this time? And, hey, what's the bag?

I'm also bringing a bunch of power adapters, port adapters, and cables. There's also a chance I'll add to or change some of this lineup before I jump on the plane. If so, I'll update accordingly.

Either way, the keynote kicks off at 10am PDT/1pm EDT on Monday, June 5, 2017 and we'll be bringing it to you live!

You can follow my travels @reneritchie on Twitter or @reneritchie on Instagram. Or just Snap-up my stories, also @reneritchie.

