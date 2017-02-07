Are you ready for another iMore photo #contest?!
Show us how you #rockout with your favorite pair of #headphones and you could walk away with a BRAND NEW pair of #BeatsX! 🎧🤘😍
- Snap a photo (or a #boomerang like @settern!) of you rocking out with your headphones.
- Tag @iMore/@iMoregram and use the hashtag #rockingoutwithiMore on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Make sure your profile isn't private and be sure to enter before February 20th, 2017!
- Prefer not to use social media? You can drop your photo on this forum thread to enter instead! 🎵🎵
Our grand prize winner (or maybe winners!) will walk away with a pair of beautiful new Beats X headphones. So what are you waiting for?! Get in on one of our awesome photo #contests and you could win big!
