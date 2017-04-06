If you like to spoil yourself over Apple's upcoming product and software lines, you've come to the right place. Rumors about Apple's various iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and software ventures abound: Whether it's a leak from the supply chain or a hint from a case manufacturer about upcoming design changes, you can't go a day without running into a new bit of information. If you love to know the very latest from the Apple rumors space, you've come to the right place. If you don't, well, here be dragons: We'd advise clicking away. Looking for current software and hardware updates? Head over to our Apple page! RELIABLE There are enough reliable sources and historical data that we feel confident in this product's projected launch date. UNRELIABLE There are conflicting data sources or not enough data to confirm this product's projected launch date. NO DATA There is not enough data to offer a projected launch date. Phones, Watches, and Apple TV

iPhone 8 September 2017 iPhone 7s — iPhone 8 — iPhone X — whatever Apple ends up calling the next and "tenth anniversary" iPhone, it's expected next fall, and with a new design and new set of features. But what will they be? Everything you need to know about iPhone 8 iPad Pro 2 Summer-Fall 2017 The original iPad was an iPhone gone IMAX and the first successful tablet the world had ever seen. Six years later, the stars of the iPad show are the retina iPad mini, stock 9.7-inch iPad, and 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But where does Apple go from here? What iPad secrets have yet to be unlocked? And most importantly — when are we going to get them? Here's what we know. Everything you need to know about the next iPads Apple Watch series 3 October 2017 It's been just about seven months since the release of the Apple Watch Series 2, and as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy? Don't get me wrong: I love my current Apple Watch. The Series 2 offered huge battery improvements for both 38mm and 42mm users, and I use it to track my workouts and respond to notifications almost every day. But if I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind seeing an Apple Watch series 3 in the fall with a few new features. What do you want to see in Apple Watch series 3? Apple TV 5 2018 The current Apple TV tops out at 1080p. It's a rock-solid 60 frames-per-second (fps) 1080p, but it's still 1080p. Likewise, it only supports the sRGB color standard. Wouldn't it be great, though, if the next-generation Apple TV 5 could do more — if it could handle 4K and DCI-P3? What do you want to see in Apple TV 5? Macs

MacBook and MacBook Pro Summer-Fall 2017 The 2016 MacBook Pro is Apple's most recent entry into the laptop space, but it's certainly not the company's last. As we move into 2017, what's in store for Apple's laptops — New processors? New form factors? A pressure-sensitive Touch Bar? Everything you need to know about the next MacBook laptop iMac September 2017 Apple's all-in-one iMac — with its spectacular 4K and 5K wide-color-gamut displays — is still one of the best desktop computers in the world, despite the fact that neither model was updated in 2016. But that does prompt the question — when will Apple release the next iMac, and what new features will the company add when it does? Everything you need to know about the next iMac Mac Pro 2018-2019 Apple broke with decades of tradition to spoil its upcoming product line to the world. And not just any product line: The company gave a sneak peek of its plans for the future of Mac Pro. I'm going to repeat that: A new Mac Pro. And new pro displays, branded by Apple. What can we expect, and when can we expect it? Let's break it down. Everything you need to know about Apple's next Mac Pro Mac Mini Unknown The Mac mini hasn't been updated since October 2014, when it was made even more appliance-like than previous generations. Since then Apple's bring-your-own-mouse-keyboard-and-monitor Mac has been missing in action. Here's what we know. Everything you need to know about Apple's next Mac mini Accessories