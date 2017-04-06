If you like to spoil yourself over Apple's upcoming product and software lines, you've come to the right place.
Updated April 2017: More info about the Mac Pro.
Rumors about Apple's various iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and software ventures abound: Whether it's a leak from the supply chain or a hint from a case manufacturer about upcoming design changes, you can't go a day without running into a new bit of information.
If you love to know the very latest from the Apple rumors space, you've come to the right place. If you don't, well, here be dragons: We'd advise clicking away.
Phones, Watches, and Apple TV
iPhone 8 September 2017
iPhone 7s — iPhone 8 — iPhone X — whatever Apple ends up calling the next and "tenth anniversary" iPhone, it's expected next fall, and with a new design and new set of features. But what will they be?
iPad Pro 2 Summer-Fall 2017
The original iPad was an iPhone gone IMAX and the first successful tablet the world had ever seen. Six years later, the stars of the iPad show are the retina iPad mini, stock 9.7-inch iPad, and 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But where does Apple go from here? What iPad secrets have yet to be unlocked? And most importantly — when are we going to get them? Here's what we know.
Apple Watch series 3 October 2017
It's been just about seven months since the release of the Apple Watch Series 2, and as is my wont, I'm already thinking about the next version. What will it look like? What new features will it have that pique my fancy?
Don't get me wrong: I love my current Apple Watch. The Series 2 offered huge battery improvements for both 38mm and 42mm users, and I use it to track my workouts and respond to notifications almost every day. But if I had my druthers, I wouldn't mind seeing an Apple Watch series 3 in the fall with a few new features.
Apple TV 5 2018
The current Apple TV tops out at 1080p. It's a rock-solid 60 frames-per-second (fps) 1080p, but it's still 1080p. Likewise, it only supports the sRGB color standard. Wouldn't it be great, though, if the next-generation Apple TV 5 could do more — if it could handle 4K and DCI-P3?
Macs
MacBook and MacBook Pro Summer-Fall 2017
The 2016 MacBook Pro is Apple's most recent entry into the laptop space, but it's certainly not the company's last. As we move into 2017, what's in store for Apple's laptops — New processors? New form factors? A pressure-sensitive Touch Bar?
iMac September 2017
Apple's all-in-one iMac — with its spectacular 4K and 5K wide-color-gamut displays — is still one of the best desktop computers in the world, despite the fact that neither model was updated in 2016. But that does prompt the question — when will Apple release the next iMac, and what new features will the company add when it does?
Mac Pro 2018-2019
Apple broke with decades of tradition to spoil its upcoming product line to the world. And not just any product line: The company gave a sneak peek of its plans for the future of Mac Pro. I'm going to repeat that: A new Mac Pro. And new pro displays, branded by Apple. What can we expect, and when can we expect it? Let's break it down.
Mac Mini Unknown
The Mac mini hasn't been updated since October 2014, when it was made even more appliance-like than previous generations. Since then Apple's bring-your-own-mouse-keyboard-and-monitor Mac has been missing in action. Here's what we know.
Accessories
Apple Pencil 2 Summer-Fall 2017
We've heard enough about iPad rumors — let's talk about my favorite accessory: The Apple Pencil. There are claims that new Apple Pencil components are in Apple's Chinese supply chain — possibly for a later 2017 release alongside rumored iPad Pros. Spoilers!!!
Except, no: I don't feel all that spoiled. Because of course Apple is going to refine the Pencil for 2017 alongside new iPad Pro models.
AirPods 2 Unknown
Apple's AirPods only came out last December, but we're already racking up hopes for generation 2 — including multiple fits for those with differently-shaped ears, customized tap controls, hardware volume adjustment, and more.
Apple Watch Bands Fall 2017
Since Apple Watch launched in 2015, the case has only been updated once but the bands have been updated three times — every spring and every fall. In addition to the original sport, leathers, and metal bands, woven nylon, Nike, and Hermès have been added to the mix, as have a plethora of new colors.
Software & Services
iOS 11 September 2017
iOS 11 is the presumed name for Apple's next generation mobile operating system, which will, no doubt, bring a bevy of new features to the iPhone and iPad. If Apple sticks to the same schedule as previous years, we should see it previewed at WWDC 2017 in early June and released in mid-September, right before the presumed iPhone 8 launch.
Between then and now, all we'll have is speculation and rumors. Like movie spoilers, though, you need to decide how much you want to know now and how much you want to be surprised by on event day.
macOS 10.13 October 2017
Apple is currently hard at work on macOS 10.13 — the as-of-yet-non-landmark-named version that's debuting next. So, if Apple asked you what you wanted to see in the upcoming edition of Mac operating system, what would you tell them?
watchOS 4 September 2017
If there's a new Apple Watch this year, there will almost certainly be a watchOS 4. If Apple came to you and asked you what you wanted to see in the next generation of Apple Watch software, what would you say?
tvOS 11 October 2017
Apple's tvOS has grown from a somewhat simple skin of iOS to a fully-fleshed television platform. But what's coming next? Will we see Apple's highly-anticipated streaming bundle? Only time will tell.
Apple Music Unknown
In 2016, Apple Music got refocused and redesigned. The service, at least ostensibly, got simpler and the app, bigger, bolder, and more beautiful. It made Apple Music better, inarguably, but did it make it better enough?
iCloud Unknown
iCloud is Apple's online service that consists of iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and a long list of other features, right down to email, contact, and calendar sync. It deputed alongside iOS 5, way back in 2011, and since then has grown, fumbled, frustrated, marveled, and enabled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac users everywhere. But what should it do next?
Siri Summer-Fall 2017
Google is coming on strong with Assistant, Amazon does gangbusters if you speak English in the U.S. or U.K. and never leave your living room, Samsung just bought Viv, and Microsoft still has Cortana. What does Apple have to do to take the lead ... and reclaim your virtual helper heart?