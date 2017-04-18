Whether you're a Mac user who can't leave their Android phone behind or you're curious to give the Android operating system a try, the Galaxy S8 is too pretty of a package to overlook. Editor's note: Hi there! Serenity here on behalf of iMore. I'm guessing you may be asking yourself "Why on earth is iMore, a site that puts a lot of energy into the iPhone, running a review of the latest Android phone?" Here's the thing: As much as I personally love my iPhone and Mac combination, I also recognize that there are a lot of people in this world who aren't living in an all-Apple ecosystem. If you're a Mac user who loves Android, for instance, we haven't really been serving your needs very well. So we asked one of my favorite Android writers, Florence Ion, to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 from a Mac user and general tech enthusiast's perspective. While I still am probably sticking with my iPhone for the time being, it's an awesome peek into the land of Android and what it offers users who live in multi-device ecosystems. Enjoy! The quick take This isn't a revolutionary smartphone release, but certainly another step forward for Samsung's Android smartphone game. There's no doubt that the Galaxy S8, in addition to its larger Galaxy S8+ counterpart, will be a hit with the masses this year, even with all the drama over Samsung phones that preceded it. The Good Gorgeous AMOLED display that seems to curve over into the chassis

Performance that's substantial enough for virtual reality

Fast, responsive camera

Water resistance

Extra goodies you won't find on other phones, like Samsung Pay The Bad Rear fingerprint sensor is oddly placed

Face biometrics are finicky to set up and use

Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant, is barely there

Fingerprints. Everywhere. Constantly. Samsung Galaxy S8 Full Review It's going to take some time before Samsung's name isn't immediately associated with fiery batteries. The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco wasn't just limited to technology-centric circles; once airlines started banning it on flights, the drama reached around the globe — and back again. Late night hosts were still making jokes about it long after the device had been recalled. But if Samsung is going to come back from its Note fiasco to win back customers who prefer something a little different than what Apple's iPhone provides, there's no better entry than the Galaxy S8, the company's eighth-generation flagship smartphone. Like the iPhone, Google Pixel, and pretty much every other high-end smartphone out there, the Galaxy S8 comes in two sizes. Whereas Samsung offered a smaller Galaxy S7 and a larger S7 edge variant last year, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ both employ edge screens; the software has also been improved, and there are neat new gimmicks that make the phone a delight to use as a daily driver.

The phone isn't perfect: I'm still scratching my head about Bixby, Samsung's new voice assistant, and the company's DeX dock (which teases the idea of rendering the Chromebook useless). Spoiler alert: I never found out about either during my time with the phone because they aren't completely ready for primetime. The Bixby assistant will ship as a software update later this spring, and we're still waiting on details and availability for the DeX dock. Fortunately for Samsung's future in the Android smartphone space, there are plenty of other compelling features of the Galaxy S8 to delve into. Samsung Galaxy S8 Hardware First things first: The Galaxy S8 and S8+ come in three colors in the U.S: orchid gray, midnight black, and arctic silver. Our review unit? Deep, midnight black. What color Galaxy S8 or S8+ should I buy? The black-on-black Galaxy S8 is positively stunning — made even more so with its edge screen that seems to literally cascade down into the chassis. I remember using it the other day and marveling at how good it looked propped up in my car holster. There's an element of chic exuded by Samsung's latest, and it's a very different look from how Google's stark blue Pixel XL has been making me feel. This is a beautiful smartphone regardless of the size you buy it in. I wouldn't blame you if you felt guilty using this thing without a case: I sure did. Even with its Gorilla Glass 5 covering, the Galaxy S8 feels almost too glass-like, the effect of which is heightened by how light and feather thin the phone really is.

The Quad HD Super AMOLED display screens on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are stunning: The former is equipped with a 5.7-inch display, and the latter a massive 6.2 inches. Both boast the best smartphone displays in their class, and DisplayMate agrees. The Galaxy S8 is one of the best mobile displays you can bring home. You should bear in mind that the resolution on the Galaxy S8 is taller than you're likely used to, not to mention the curved screen adds a sort of photo frame effect. Both phones have an 18.5:9 aspect ratio — smartphone resolutions are typically 16:9 – so its screenshots will appear tall and narrow.

The Home button is gone on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. That was the first thing that my mother, a true fan of the Samsung Galaxy series, noticed when she saw pictures of the new phones. To that end, I imagine that there will be plenty of other Samsung users (and other people's mothers) who will miss the physical Home button they've come to love all these years. Samsung understands this, however, and has offered a virtual Home button to help satiate diehard fans. It's not quite like Apple's iPhone 7 option: The Galaxy's little square is entirely digital, with no physical cut-out. But even though it isn't actually a button, it responds and "feels" like one: You can adjust its sensitivity and haptic feedback in the settings panel.

As a result, Samsung's fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back of the device. If you follow Android tech news at all, you may have heard a bit of kvetching about this particular design decision — I'm still scratching my head about it, too, to be honest. In my experience, the Google Pixel has the best rear-case implementation when scanning your fingerprint, not to mention the best placement. Conversely, your experience with the Galaxy S8 will differ somewhat depending on the size you adopt. The Galaxy S8+ requires a bit more reaching for smaller hands and it can be hard to scan your fingerprint on the phone's narrow sensor when you add a case. At the very least, the GS8's fingerprint sensing mechanism is faster than the Home button fingerprint scanning method featured on its predecessors. Samsung Galaxy S8 Security They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and now, I suppose, your smartphone: You can unlock the Galaxy S8 with them — if you want to. The iris recognition ability introduced in the Galaxy Note 7 has been reprised here, along with full face unlocking capabilities. It's true: the Galaxy S8 can read your face, though... not always successfully. Some people have been able to get the phone to unlock with just a picture of themselves, but I tried that and it didn't work. When I did use the face unlock in a traditional manner, I found that it often failed to identify me, and I'd have to use a backup method to unlock the screen. Samsung Galaxy S8 Performance Let's get one thing straight: the Galaxy S8 is a really powerful device, and if you're considering it as your daily driver, consider everything else it can do, too. The Galaxy S8 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon Qualcomm 835 processor with 4GB of RAM. (Other markets will be getting the Exynos 8895, which is made by Samsung.) It's the first smartphone to ship with the chip, which uses a newer 10nm manufacturing process with more powerful cores running in the background. The smaller chip promises more battery efficiency in the long run, though we'll have to take the wait-and-see approach to actually measure long-term benefits. This processor also supports gigabit speeds, which the big four carriers have all committed to for the future. The Galaxy S8 is also prepped and primed for virtual reality, particularly the new Gear VR with remote control (sold separately from the smartphone). But even if VR isn't your thing, there are a bevy of other gaming-friendly features bundled into the GS8's premium package: There's a Game Launcher, for instance, initially introduced with last year's Galaxy S7. Its interface has since been refined, and you can use it to go fullscreen or turn off alerts so that no one bugs you while you're playing. You can also use the Game Launcher tools to grab a screenshot record your gameplay to post to YouTube and social media later on. There are a couple of other performance enhancing modes you can unlock through the settings panel, too, including a video enhancer, which essentially ups the brightness and contrast in some of your video apps. However, enabling these particular features will affect battery life, which is already majorly affected by how bright the display is. On standby, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ doze off into dreamland. The Galaxy S8's 3000 mAh battery lasted a few days with little usage, though the Galaxy S8+ seems to have a bit of an edge with its 3500 mAh battery. Either way, there's a definite energy suck when the Super AMOLED display's brightness is turned up. I noticed the battery drain as I was using the Galaxy S8 for turn-by-turn directions. Samsung Galaxy S8 Camera Like the iPhone 7, the Galaxy S8 is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, though the S7 opens the aperture to f/1.7, and both offer optical image stabilization (OIS). The phone is extremely capable in low light situations, particularly if you employ the aid of its built-in manual mode. The GS8 also comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus and a number of beautification features that people really do use — I've noticed that more people have softer faces on Instagram in this day and age. I mean, I've smoothed out my face in Photoshop as much as the next person, but the way smartphones do that these days can look a little extreme, and a little too obvious. Anyway, if you're not into blurring out your pores or choosing the angle of a faux "spotlight," you could always virtually pop on one of the GS8's augmented face masks. They look and work like Snapchat's filters, and some of them even have music, and scenes that play out when you open your mouth or raise your eyebrows. They're super fun to use and I am prepared to see these pop up throughout social media in due time. I imagine Samsung will launch seasonal filters in the Galaxy Apps store down the line.