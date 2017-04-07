'Saturday Night Live' partners with Apple, Verizon for upcoming ads

Saturday Night Live has a long history of creating ridiculous commercials for fake products, but now some of those ads will be a little more real. NBC has made a deal with both Apple and Verizon to create humorous commercials to air during upcoming broadcasts of SNL, created by the staff of the show.

From Variety:

Apple has struck a deal with NBC to have "Saturday Night Live" create commercial content slated to appear in a few weeks' time. The show's work for the large consumer-electronics company will look different than its Verizon efforts, according to two people familiar with the situation. Apple did not respond to queries seeking comment.

Commercials created for Verizon will air during the episodes of SNL airing on April 8 and April 15.

These deals are part of NBC and SNL creator Lorne Michaels to get more people to tune into the show live, rather than simply watching clips online the next morning. The push comes as audiences continue to diversify their viewing habits, with shows and networks needing to seek partnerships with an ever-increasing group of sponsors to keep revenue up.