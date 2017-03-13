Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time scoring you 13% off the purchase of an Apple Pencil.

Right now you can save $14 on the Apple Pencil, dropping the price down to $85.86. This is a relatively rare discount on the extremely powerful iPad Pro accessory that gives you more than just a stylus with which to navigate your iPad's interface. The Pencil is sensitive to both pressure and tilt, so it can adjust brush strokes, shading options and more depending how you are using it. In other words, it's a digital artist's dream.

If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can try the service out for 30 days to take advantage of this discount.

