Best Buy is currently offering $200 off the latest MacBook Air, dropping the price down to just $799. This is for the 13.3-inch model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage. If you happen to need more storage than that, you can also grab the variant with 256GB internal for just $999, which is also a $200 savings.

It isn't very often that you see good deals on these machines, so if you are interested you'll want to act quickly to grab one for yourself. Best Buy is offering free two-day shipping to most areas, so you won't have to wait long after you order it to start using it! Which variant will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments!

