Brought to you by the Thrifter deals team!

Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off a variety of great PC accessories from Logitech. Whether you are in the market for a new mouse, keyboard, webcam or even some new speakers, you won't want to miss out on these great deals! With popular items like the MX Master for as little as $59, or the K360 wireless keyboard for only $16, you'll be able to upgrade your aging stuff for much less right now.

Some of the deals include:

This is just a small sample of the great accessories that are available in this sale. If you are looking for something new or just want to pick up an extra to have just in case, you won't want to miss out on this deal. Remember these prices are only good for today, February 2, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested in any of these!

See at Amazon

For more great deals on tech, home goods, everyday essentials, fashion and everything in-between, head over to Thrifter now!