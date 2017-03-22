Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time saving you big on the best way to charge your Apple Watch!
Twelve South is known for making high-quality accessories for a variety of Apple products, and the HiRise charging dock for the Apple Watch is no exception. Right now you can pick one up for $24.99 at Amazon, a savings of $25. It's pretty rare to see big deals on products from Twelve South, and even more rare to see a 50% savings hit, so you won't want to miss out on this one.
The weighted base will help keep it in place and prevent it from being knocked over when trying to put your watch on it or take it off the charger. You can charge your Apple Watch in either orientation, and the slots where the band go through have soft silicon inserts to keep your bands and buckles safe while using it.
Stop charging your Apple Watch flat on your desk, and add some style to your routine right now. If you want a matching stand for your iPhone, you can pick one up for just $16.99 right now, but there is a 2 to 4 week shipping delay.
