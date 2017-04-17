Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time saving you nearly 50% on a pair of Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones.

If you've been looking to pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 headphones with Apple's W1 chip but weren't sold on the price, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Walmart is offering the headphones for $159.99, and Amazon has them for the same. These headphones normally run close to $300, but this limited-time sale offers you nearly 50% off, so you won't want to miss out.

With Apple's W1 chip, pairing these headphones to your iPhone is extremely easy, and being on-ear headphones they should sit comfortably for hours of usage. Walmart also offers free 2-day shipping on the headphones, so not only can you have them quickly but you won't pay a fortune to do so. This price is $10 higher than previous deals we've seen on these headphones, but it is still a great price. Don't miss out.

See at Amazon

For more great deals, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!