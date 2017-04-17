What are the best iPad stands for the kitchen? Stop fumbling around and try one of these!

With the increasing popularity of GIF recipes, you may find yourself surfing the web a lot more when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. In order to keep your hands free for whisking, chopping, and frying, get yourself a quality stand for your iPad that you can use when making your favorite dishes.

We have rounded up some of the best iPad stands that will help you feel like a Master Chef.

Prepara iPrep

The iPrep has a compact design that can fit almost anywhere you need it to go. The stand folds down when it's not in use, making it easy to store out of the way when it's time for you to clean up.

This stand has four different viewing angles, meaning you can always find a comfortable position to flip through your virtual cookbooks. Plus, there's a stylus so you don't have to worry about touching your iPad screen when your hands are covered in dinner.

The iPrep is made out of a hard plastic that is easy to clean and has a rubber base — you don't have to worry about it sliding around on your slippery counter tops.

This stand will work with all iPads.

See at Amazon

CTA Digital kitchen mount stand

If you have limited counter space, or are worried about spilling that boiling pasta water all of your iPad, CTA Digital's kitchen mount stand is a perfect fit.

It comes with all the hardware you need for mounting it to a wall or under your top row of kitchen cabinets, so it's never in your way.

The mount has multiple pivot points, making it very easy to move your iPad into multiple different positions and angles so you're never uncomfortable when looking at the screen.

When you aren't using the stand, it folds up to lay as flat as possible against the wall or base of the cabinet.

Because of it's easy adjustable clips, the CTA Digital kitchen mount is compatible with all iPads.

See at Amazon

Aduro U-Grip

If you want an iPad stand for your kitchen that isn't big or bulky and does a great job of staying out of the way, look no further than the Aduro U-Grip.

With a big magnet on the back, this stand will easily attach to any metal surface, which means it can always be on your fridge when you are cooking up a storm. Plus, the top lip is easily adjustable to secure any iPad, whether you want to have it in portrait or landscape orientation.

It comes in a couple different colors so you can find something that will blend into your kitchen's decor.

See at Amazon





Boston Warehouse cookbook or tablet stand

Perfect for people who want something that looks classic, this simple stand sits on your countertop or island.

The bottom lip allows you to lean your iPad back onto the stand, so you don't have to worry about your iPad accidently falling into your brownie batter. It will fit all iPads and even other tablets, so you never have to worry about any compatibility issues.

On top of being a perfect place to put your iPad this stand also can fit most cookbooks, so if you haven't quite digitized all your favorite recipes yet, you will still be able to cook them with ease.

See at Amazon





Wooden iPad stand

If you are looking for something that is one of a kind and will really stand out in your kitchen, this wooden stand we found on Etsy may be the one for you.

These stands are hand-crafted, meaning no two are exactly alike, so you will always be able to say you have a unique piece in your kitchen.

The wooden stand has two different positions it can lock into and will easily accommodate any iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, so you can always be as comfortable as possible when you using it.

The bottom of the stand has four silicone pads that prevent the wooden structure from sliding around — no need to worry about scratching your counter tops.

See at Etsy

Stump stand

An iPad stand for the minimalist's heart, the Stump stand is a simple yet effective iPad stand that can easily fit anywhere you need it.

It's made out of a rubber-like material that will grip to your kitchen countertops so you don't have to worry about it sliding around while you are cooking or cleaning. The Stump allows you to view any generation of iPad from three different angles and can support portrait and landscape mode, so whether it's recipes or movies you watch in your kitchen your iPad will always be in a comfortable position.

See at Amazon

CTA Digital adjustable bamboo kitchen stand

If you want an iPad stand that is multifunctional, look no further than CTA Digital's adjustable bamboo kitchen stand.

On top of holding your iPad, this stand can also be used as a knife block with enough slots to accommodate up to four knives, meaning even when you aren't using your iPad in the kitchen the stand is useful and not just taking up space on your counter. Plus, your iPad will fit snuggly into the cut-out groove that surrounds the entire tablet, so moving it around when you need to will be easy.

This stand has three different viewing angles and even comes with a stylus, so you don't have to worry about your dirty hands touch your screen.

This stand is only functional with the iPad (2nd generation - 4th generation) and iPad Air

See at Amazon

Your favorite iPad kitchen stands?

If you've tried any of these iPad stands in your kitchen, let me know how your thoughts! And if I missed any of your favorites stands, tell me all about it in the comments!

