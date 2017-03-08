Shared Google Calendars not showing up on iPhone, iPad, and Mac? Here's the fix!

Having problems getting Google Calendars to show up in the Calendars app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac?

If you accepted an invitation from someone to share a Google calendar but aren't seeing it on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac; it could be due to your Google Sync settings. Google turns sync off by default for new calendars, particularly shared ones. It's frustrating, and it's why you can't immediately see them on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac even when you can see them online. Luckily it's also simple to fix — once you know how!

How to get shared Google Calendars to show up on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Launch Safari or any other web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Go to google.com/calendar/syncselect. Sign in if you aren't already. Under Shared Calendars, tick the boxes for the calendars you want to see on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

It can take a few minutes for the calendars to appear. If they don't appear right away, close the Calendar app and reopen it.

How to stop a calendar from syncing across your devices

If you have a shared Google calendar that you only need access to every once in a while, so you don't want it on your iPhone, you can un-sync it. I share a practice space calendar with about a dozen people, which takes up pretty much all the space on my calendar app. Un-syncing it from Google's calendars makes my schedule look a lot less daunting.

Launch Safari or any other web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Go to google.com/calendar/syncselect. Sign in if you aren't already. Untick the box for any calendar you don't want to sync with your iPhone or iPad's Calendar app. Click Save to save the settings.

From now on, those calendars won't even appear as an option for you to add to the built-in Calendar app (or even any third-party app that supports Google Calendar).

Allyson Kazmucha contributed to an earlier version of this article.