Help celebrate Pad & Quill's 7th anniversary and check out the best prices of the year with their Anniversary Sale! Through the end of the month you can save up to 25% on all the most popular items that P&Q makes. These sales don't come around often, so make sure you take advantage while you can! After you're done shopping, come back here and enter to win 4 amazing prizes in our giveaway! Details below!

The Prize: One lucky iMore reader will win one each of the following from Pad & Quill, in their choice of color:

The Rules: There are multiple chances to enter in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until April 30th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date. Good luck everyone!

PRO TIP: As you'll notice, you can come back DAILY to earn MORE entries by simply competing the tasks again!

Win an amazing prize pack from Pad & Quill!