Apple Watch Series 2 comes in your choice of three different materials with distinct properties and price points all their own. There's anodized aluminum — the same material Apple uses for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. There's stainless steel, which is heavier but stronger and a favorite of many watch-wearers. And there's ceramic, which replaces last year's 18K gold on the high end with something even more scratch-proof — and expensive — than steel. So, which should you choose?
- Price points
- Heavy materials
- Scratch and damage resistance
- Color matches
- Who should get the aluminum Apple Watch?
- Who should get the stainless steel Apple Watch?
- Who should get the ceramic Apple Watch?
The different Apple Watch materials all come with different price points, from entry-level to high-end.
- Aluminum starts at $369.
- Stainless steel starts at $599.
- Ceramic starts at $1249.
So, if price is your most important consideration, aluminum is priced the lowest.
Aluminum weights:
- 38mm: 28.8g
- 42mm: 34.2g
Stainless steel weights:
- 38mm: 41.5g
- 42mm: 52.4g
Ceramic weights:
- 38mm (rose gold): 39.2g
- 42mm (rose gold): 45.6g
So, if you want the lightest Apple Watch possible, you want the aluminum Apple Watch.
Unfortunately, with great lightness does not come great hardness. Here's how the different materials hold up to damage.
- The aluminum Apple Watch is the "softest" and the anodization could scratch or chip.
- The stainless steel Apple Watch is much, much harder, especially the black model with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating.
- The ceramic Apple Watch is even harder than steel but is potentially easier to shatter if dropped onto a hard surface.
So, if resistance to damage is the absolute most important thing to you, the stainless steel watch in general, and the space black version in particular, offer the best combination of scratch and shatter resistance.
Apple Watch comes in a variety of colors, depending on the material.
- Silver aluminum
- Space gray aluminum
- Gold aluminum
- Rose gold aluminum
- Polished stainless steel
- Space black stainless steel
- White ceramic
When you buy additional bands, though, the lugs won't always match the case.
- Sport bands have colored lugs.
- Woven nylon have colored lugs.
- Leather buckles and loops have polished stainless steel lugs.
- Stainless steel link bracelet and Milanese loop have polished stainless steel lugs.
- Space gray steel link bracelet and Milanese loop have space black lugs.
So, if matching the lugs to the case is important to you, stainless steel offers the widest possible compatibility.
Who should get the aluminum Apple Watch?
If you're into physical fitness and you want the lightest Apple Watch you can get; if you're going to be rough enough with it — or likely to lose it — and want the most affordable replacement option possible; if you're not sure about Apple Watch and want to try it out at the lowest cost-of-entry; or if you simply love the way the bead-blasted aluminum and those gold and rose gold options look, you should get the aluminum Apple Watch.
Who should get the stainless steel Apple Watch?
If you love watches and want something heavy but not too heavy; classic on the outside but ultra-modern within; made out of strong materials like stainless steel and sapphire crystal; and with the widest range matching bands possible; or if you want a watch but aren't precious about your metals, the stainless steel is for you.
Who should get the ceramic Apple Watch?
If money is no object; if you're into ceramic watches in general, if you want the most scratch-resistant surface possible, if iPod-white is your jam, or if you simply want something that stands out in a crowd, you want the ceramic Apple Watch.
Your Apple Watch pick?
If you're still not sure which Apple Watch you should get, check out our Apple Watch help and discussion forums. Otherwise, let me know which material you're choosing and, once you have it, what you think of it!
Which Apple Watch should you buy: aluminum, stainless steel, or ceramic?
As someone who is trying to exercise more and improve my health, the tie ins with apps like Up and Strata are sure appealing and would certainly be fantastic to have.
But while I'm used to dropping $1k on a phone or slightly less on an iPad, I'm finding it really hard to justify extending out over $500 (yay Canada's weaker dollar) to purchase a product with the kind of battery life seen here.
But thankfully, as with most Apple products, things improve as the years progress and by the time the 3rd generation releases, the prior generation will be available with better specs and a much lower price point. I just need to convince my clearly weak willpower that I can make do as is.
But damn it's a nice watch.
I think it'll be interesting to see what people buy when the "s" comes out in a year. Despite what people say last year's apple watch isn't going to have any real resale value, so do you buy a $1000 watch and make it last two years or two cheap ones? I'm betting the sports model will do better in the second gen. I'll also bet that a lot of nice bands will end up recycled onto cheap watches when it's time to upgrade. Unless of course Apple sell the next version in a band free config.
The waterproof one!
I will go for the Black case with link bracelet. Might even opt for a sport as well. I would like to try the Edition to get a feel of weight.
None of the above.
I like the look of the space grey aluminum but don't think it'll look good with anything other than the black band it comes with. Aftermarket bands may take care of this but I think the silver aluminum goes better with different bands from apple. I really want to see in person what the silver aluminum looks like with the milanese loop though.
Space gray sport would also look good with the blank link bracelet.
I also think it would look good with the black leather loop band. The only band available, besides the black link, that has no contrasting hardware.
I would go for the stainless steel with Milanese loop band. I have a Pebble, but I don't wear it because the band gives me a rash, so the Sport bands are probably not an option.
I'd have to buy an iPhone first though, and as I don't own or need a mobile phone at present, this is unlikely. So, no Apple Watch for me.
Has anyone noticed that the Sport comes with 2 bands while the Watch only comes with one?
It comes with two different length bands, to fit a wider range of wrist sizes. Some of the other bands are sold in different lengths.
I guess I needed to specify to only compare the models with Sport Band. Apple Watch Sport comes with 2 Sport Band (S/M & M/L) and Apple Watch with Sport Band comes with only 1 (not specified which one)
I Just find it curious that you pay more for the watch and get 1 band less, if your wrist is between 150-180 mm for 38mm watch or 160-185mm for the 42mm watch you'd have 2 bands for the life of your watch or you could re-sell one of them to anyone who didn't get the Sport Band.
Although the Sizing Guide specifies that the Sport Band come with both bands, I guess we will have to wait until release day to be certain if it comes with 1 or 2.
The way I see it out of all the watches they offer, there are only two basic models.
The Apple Watch (steel) is the watch the way Apple wanted to design it, with the materials that are best for the design. The Sport watch only exists because they needed a "cheap" variant below $500. It's the same Apple Watch, but with all the expensive stuff swapped out for cheap replacements that are only about half as good.
The Editions are irrelevant nonsense, but their design is identical to the basic Apple Watch. The only difference is the precious metals, which have all been treated to "behave like steel".
The Sport Watch is the only real different one. It's the only one where they made compromises and swapped out all the good materials for lesser ones to lower the price. It's the only one that will perform differently. The one that will scratch and break more easily. The one that might not last as long.
I'm thinking I'll get the sport with black or white band. Then one day get another band. I don't want to spend to much first in I know once the next one comes out I'm going to want to get it, also I want to know if I would get good use out of the watch.
Who should get the Apple Edition? No one. Only consider this if you want to be laughed at.
Who should get the Sport? Glass, cheap aluminum, and a cheap rubber band. The watch's equivalent of 16gb or too little RAM. No doubt it'll be the best seller of the bunch.
Who should get the Steel? The ones made to look halfway normal due to bands offered. These are what Apple want you to get. They also won't scratch on contact like the cheaper glass and aluminum.
No one should get the Edition.
Quit trying to spend (or not spend) OTHER PEOPLE'S money.
Worry about your own.
I think he's trying to protect your soul.
No one should get the Edition because no one should be that level of douchebag.
It's like if your mother sees you leaving the house waring a Fedora. She's going to do her best to make sure that you realise what a douche you look like and to help you from making that mistake.
Shizzle, Dizzle, Pizzle, Mizzle,
Quit telling people what to do and worry about what people do when you tell people what to do.
Do they have I could care less edition?
If you could care less, then you obviously care about the Apple Watch.
Now, if you COULDN'T care less...
But, you take the time to read it?
So odd that you do not care, but take the time to read articles and post on them. Are you equally diligent in all aspects of your life? You must find that solution successful?
So odd that you don't agree with the comment above and have the need to post indicating as such, while also attempting to insult the commenter. Isn't doing so kind of like posting a comment on a thread you don't care about? Pretty ironic and hypocritical if you think about it.
I think The two most popular choices will be the Steel and Black Sport band and the Space Gray Sports watch.
I won't truly be able to decide until I can try some of these on. I actually really like the way the silver sports watch looks. But I don't like the bands options.
I'll probably get the steel with the black band and see if I can pick up the tan leather sports strap.
Hopefully third party bands will come before summer. It would be nice if Apple released some different bands as well.
My favorite types of bands are fabric, or nylon bands.
Hi Rene, you have a typo in the "Strap In" section where you're referring to the gold pin with the Edition Strap. Would copy and paste, but I'm on the app.
I love fitness, but also love watches. And came to the realization that I want something that would look as good ong after the tech becomes absolete, I want to have a good wristwatch. watch stainless steel seems to best option for that. I have been wearing a steel seiko kinetic for past year. And it is slightly bulkier that an watch and heavier(?) so, okay in that regard. But if the sport looks good with the Milanese, I may be swayed
I don't think it will look terrible, but bear in mind the stainless Milanese is finished to match the steel case, so there will be a slight variation on finishes with the Sport.
Slate black apple watch sport... It's a 1st gen so don't want to splurge just yet. 3rd gen we will see
Agree. While I'd like the space gray steel, I don't want to pay that price for a first gen device. So I'll go space gray sport with black rubber band. Buy a third party link bracelet when available.
I'm leaning toward the stainless steel watch because it does have better materials and may have better resale value. If the space black model was available with a black sport band for $599, I would jump on it. I will need to see the stainless steel models in person before I make a decision. I would probably be happy with a space gray aluminum model, though.
I really like the black stainless steal also. And wanted with the black link bracelet until I saw the price. So then I wanted with the black sports band. But that's not available.
I really want the watch because of the sapphire glass and stainless steal. But looking at the photos. I just don't like the shiny stainless steal. Wish it was a brushed steal or something.
I guess I'll have to wait and see it in person. But for now space gray aluminum it is.
Hoping Apple has a sudden change of heart by the 10th, and offers the Black Steel with the sport band. That would be my first choice.
That would be awesome!
Or at the very least, offer the Silver Aluminum Sport with a back band.
As we get closer to the 10th, I guess I'll have to make my final choice: Space Gray Aluminum Sport or Stainless Steel with black sport band. I may end up pre-ordering both, then decide which one I want between the 10th-24th, after trying them both on at the Apple Store.
Me too.
Same. My baseline is that I beat the crap out of a 15 year old Rolex with stainless case and sapphire crystal. It shows fine scratches on the case, but the crystal is perfect. I can't tell you how many times I've banged it and expected to find a crack afterward. No issues. I'm sure all sapphire is not created equal, but I've not had luck with the Ion-X display on the 6 Plus.
Taste is personal, but for me ... I don't see why when given a choice between "nice shiny steel thing," and "nice shiny steel thing painted *black*," that anyone would pick the black one.
Apple does the best anodising in the world and their "coatings" are excellent, but a coating is a coating. It's obvious that sooner or later it will get scuffed up and the real steel will be showing through the scratches after a while. This is simply how coatings work.
I'm in the same boat. I was hoping to get the black stainless steel with the sport band since they offer the normal stainless steel with one. With the black link bracelet as the only option they've priced me out of the market.