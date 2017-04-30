Should you get AppleCare+ for your Apple Watch?

Do you need AppleCare+ for your Apple Watch or is standard AppleCare enough? Here's the deal!
For Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike+, the free level of AppleCare includes a one-year limited warranty on hardware repairs and 90 days of free technical support. AppleCare+ extends the hardware warranty and technical support to two years and adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage — though there's an additional service fee for those. Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch Edition come with two years standard but can be extended to three years with the same two incidents. But is it worth it?
- AppleCare vs. AppleCare+
- AppleCare+ extensions
- AppleCare+ service fee
- Who shouldn't get AppleCare+?
- Who should get AppleCare+?
AppleCare vs. AppleCare+
Anyone and everyone who buys an Apple Watch or Apple Watch Nike+ from Apple automatically gets the standard level of AppleCare for free, which includes:
- 1 year limited hardware warranty
- 90 days of free technical support
Anyone and everyone who buys an Apple Watch Hermès or Apple Watch Edition from Apple also automatically gets the standard level of AppleCare for free, though it lasts much longer:
- 2 years limited hardware warranty
- 2 years of free technical support
That means, if you run into problems setting up or using your Apple Watch during the first three months of ownership (two years for Apple Watch Hermès or Edition), you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and they'll help you troubleshoot. If any part of the device fails during the first year (two years for Apple Watch Hermès or Edition), and it's not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will likewise replace it.
For example, if the digital crown stops spinning or the screen won't come on, you're covered. If you drop it and break it or take it in the swimming pool and short it out, you're on your own.
Unless you have AppleCare+.
AppleCare+ extensions
For an additional fee, Apple Watch and Apple Watch Nike+ provides the following:
- 2 years limited hardware warranty
- 2 years of free technical support
- 2 incidents of accidental damage (subject to a $69 service fee)
Apple Watch Hermès and Apple Watch Edition get:
- 3 years limited hardware warranty
- 3 years of free technical support
- 2 incidents of accidental damage (subject to a $79 service fee)
This way, you get technical support from 1-800-APL-CARE for two full years (three years for Apple Watch Hermès or Edition), and if the strap mechanism gets stuck or the side button gets loose, and it's not due to accidental or deliberate damage, Apple will likewise replace it for two years (three years for Apple Watch Hermès or Edition).
But if it is due to accidental damage, like dropping and cracking the screen or soaking and shorting the electronics, Apple will still replace it, up to twice, for the cost of the service charge.
AppleCare+ service fee
If you use either of the two accidental damage incidents that come with AppleCare+, there's an additional charge. Currently, that charge is:
- $69 for Apple Watch or Apple Watch Nike+
- $79 for Apple Watch Hermès or Apple Watch Edition
Perhaps Hermès bands and ceramic are slightly more expensive to service?
AppleCare+ vs. credit card benefits
Some credit cards offer warranty extensions as an incentive to use them for major electronic purchases. For example, some cards will offer an additional year of coverage — provided by the credit card company, not the vendor — on any purchase made on that card. Some will even cover loss or theft, which is not covered by AppleCare+.
If you don't want to pay extra for AppleCare+ and don't mind how the credit card companies handle the extra year of coverage, it's something to consider. Just check your policy carefully and make sure you're fully informed about not only what they cover but how they cover it.
Who shouldn't get AppleCare+?
If you're tight on cash and simply can't afford it, if you consider yourself exceptionally lucky and have never had a new device fail or get damaged, if you have added protection from your credit card company or another source, or if you plan to buy additional or updated Apple Watches so frequently you doubt anything bad will ever have time to happen, then you might not want to get AppleCare+.
Who should get AppleCare+?
If you don't mind paying for peace of mind, if you often find devices fail on you or you're always dropping or otherwise damaging them, if you don't have or don't trust credit card company protection, or if you plan to keep your Apple Watch for more than a year, then you might want to get AppleCare+.
Still undecided about AppleCare+?
If you're still not sure whether you need AppleCare+, dive into our Apple Watch help and discussion forums. Once you decide, let me know what you decided and why!
Reader comments
Should you get AppleCare+ for your Apple Watch?
I have Apple Care+ for my Apple Watch 1st Gen. My screen has been broken when it felt on the floor. I took it to 3 Apple stores and all said it takes 5-10 days to replace it with a new unit since it's very damaged and can not be fixed!
I don't know what is the adding value or the point of buying something you can not use it? It's been 5 months and still can't replace it due to being in a location doesn't have Apple retail store!
Thus, if I am going to buy Apple watch again I don't think I will add Apple Care!
Great Info, But i think it costs more than people expect from Apple, Here is a Brief Preview of Apple Watch http://techfumes.com/apple-watch-release-date/
I put a tweet out to SquareTrade to ask if they had plans to cover AppleWatch and they alluded that something is in the works. https://twitter.com/SquareTrade/status/578700160382971904. While I do have AppleCare on my iMac 5K, I've gone with SquareTrade for my iOS devices and MacBook Air.
Sent from the iMore App
Just an additional note as someone who buys AppleCare but upgrades frequently, if you're like me you can call AppleCare after you recycle/sell/hand off your previous device if the new owner didn't want AppleCare or you're trading into Apple and they'll prorate you the remaining amount on your protection plan. I've gotten up to 50-60 back when I traded in my 5S and bought a 6+
Sent from the iMore App
didn't realise that was the case, I will look into this...
AppleCare Plus coverage is probably pretty much a mandatory requirement if you're going to own one of these watches and want to protect your investment...it's not like you will be able to take your Apple Watch into your local watchmaker for repair like you can with high-end Swiss watches. The only option is to pretty much return to the Apple Store for limited repairs or have the store send the watch back to an Apple Service Center for a more complex repair (actually, this is very common for upper-end Swiss watches). Although, it remains to be seen what the coverage schemes and repair/replacement fees will be for accidental damage.
And something else to consider is whether the major watch and jewelry insurance firms will elect to provide coverage for the Apple Watch or even if you homeowners insurance company will allow you to add coverage for the Apple Watch. For serious watch collectors, having appropriate insurance coverage is mandatory to cover theft and "mysterious disappearance" which AppleCare Plus or credit card insurance won't cover.
BTW, one other thing that nobody is talking about is the use of the Apple Watch in contacts sports. It could very well likely be banned for use during competition in many contact sports as obviously it is just too bulky to have on your wrist during competition and risk potentially hurting yourself or a competitor or teammate flopping your arms around. There is a reason why the small, lightweight Fitbits have become so popular and the Apple Watch in it's current incarnation can't replace them. Also, who is going to want to put their Apple Watch back on their wrist for a formal event or even daily wear after scratching up the case and crystal and smelling up the watch band during exercise. Watch geeks have multiple watches and there is a reason why we like the Fitbits so much. It's not practical to have a single watch for all usages.
Sorry, I meant "overpriced luxury item." :)
If you can't afford AppleCare, why are you spending your limited money on an Apple Watch?? Save for your future, people! Pay of some debts! Do something other than spending an obscene amount of money on a luxury item. In other words, use some common sense.
Almost everything we own is a luxury item. I know some people go crazy with stuff but Apple-Care for most people on the comments proof to not pay off so it is not worth the cost.
I think you are making WAY too many assumptions about other folks here.
I will be buying the Apple Watch even though it's expensive ($2,000!), but it will be LESS money than my next door neighbour spends on hockey tickets each year, LESS money than my friend spends to keep her car running for even half a year, LESS money than others might spend on booze or even eating out for a single year.
You see the way that works? We all actually have DIFFERENT lives, and spend money on DIFFERENT things. Just because you don't want to buy one, doesn't mean it's a bad decision for someone else. It might be the most cost effective thing they bought all year, and their "luxury" spending overall might even be LESS than yours.
I didn't say, don't buy the watch. I said, if you can't afford AppleCare, why are you spending your limited money on the watch?? Obviously, if you can spend upwards of $1000, you can probably shoot the works and get AppleCare.
This was in reference to the part in the article about Who Shouldn't Get AppleCare. "If you're tight on cash and simply can't afford it." Well, if that's your situation, you probably aren't, or shouldn't, get an Apple Watch. That's common sense, people. Use it.
Two minutes ago, you were talking about Edition buyers, weren't you?
No, I wasn't...
The idea of getting AppleCare for the AppleWatch seems unnecessary. After watching the videos, it would appear that they are using highly durable materials. I've never had a glass watch crack. Other things have broken, such as bands and hand markers. But never my glass.
The only reason I would consider it is because the glass off the Apple Watch juts out more than other watches.
Accidents happen, but I would hope that the materials are durable enough to survive average use.
Now if Apple added a free battery replacement or AppleCare+ for longer than two years, I'd be interested.
I'm still really hoping that they announce some type of plan that will increase the longevity of this product.
As someone who wears a watch all the time, I can attest to the fact that they can be subjected to quite a bit of impact in regular usage. My watch holds up just fine but only time will tell if Apple has built their watch with comparable ruggedness.
As far as AppleCare goes, I doubt it will be a good deal. The tricky part is that we have no idea what if anything is likely to break and what the out of warranty repair cost would be.
I agree. When I used to wear a watch I would put it through hell and back and never broke a watch. I went for 25 years without a damaged watch.
And when I was in the Army, I'd go thru a G-Shock a year. Guess "hell" is a relative term. Sappers lead the way!
True.
As a long time (30 years +/-) Seiko wearer, I'd agree that crystals are pretty sturdy, but I do worry about the flexible OLED they are using with the Watch to enable force touch - that sounds more delicate than a standard screen.
Yes you should get it! Helps with the resell value when you advertise it has apple care on the iOS device as well! With this being a 1st gen I don't feel like running into problems after 30 days or even 1 year. I'd rather have peace of mind!
Sent from the iMore App
That might depend on where you are selling it. I have never been asked if my device as AppleCare. If you go through Gazelle or a similar service that is not a concern.
I usually sell on EBay or Amazon And from experience if you advertise it that device will go for 20%-30% more in my experience. Everyone loves that "piece of mind"
Sent from the iMore App
Glad it works in your favor. I bought Apple Care once then found out for me it was not worth it. Never kept a phone for more that 2 years.
Like my phone I'll just get a great case.
Cases for a watch are just ridiculous IMO.
It's like getting a hat for your glove or something.
Don't expect them to be either as common, or as helpful for the watch as they are for the iPhone. Someone rocking a case on their Apple Watch will be quite an anomaly I think.
It's actually more like getting a mitten to cover over your Isotoner glove.
That's like covering your furniture in plastic covers.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/03/13/05/031305e68cb48ec2...
My guess on AppleCare Plus for Apple Watch is $59.* And yes, you should get it.
(Might be more for the Edition. Might still be $59 and amortized over the cost of all Editions. Probably includes a Genius Bar Butler and an armed guard to pick it up from your NYC penthouse for repair. ...I am not kidding. Clearly those kind of bucks will come with concierge services.)
AppleCare includes replacement cost though, so the Edition AppleCare, might be as highly priced as the Watch itself.
I can't imagine how someone who can afford to blow $10,000-17,000 on an electronic watch that will be obsolete in a few years would be inclined to spend extra money for an extended warranty on said item.
To me, anyone buying the Edition watch is already in "stupid land" so all bets are off.
A person who buys this watch isn't thinking rationally to begin with so who knows what they will or won't buy. I'm sure there is some douchebag out there right now, thinking of buying the Edition watch and simultaneously talking to their jeweller about possibly gluing some diamonds on it.
You could apply the "thinking rationally" part to the entire jewelry and fashion industries. Louis V sells a lot more $6,000 handbags than most people realize. But last time I checked, this was still America. Not sure when everyone became deputized as personal conduct inspectors.
" and adds coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage — though there's an additional service fee for those" - that's not for the Mac line of products. Also your image for Applecare vs AppleCare+ is incorrect for the Mac product as Applecare is three years of support, not two.
You also should include warranty plans from Apple retailers such as Best Buy. For the same price as AppleCare you can replace your Apple product for any reason whatsoever.
"You also should include warranty plans from Apple retailers such as Best Buy."
BestBuy and its GeekSquad subsidiary are horrible. Their technicians are a caustic mix of incompetence and greedy, self-serving deceitfulness.
If you look at BestBuy's extended warranty page they're already lying by suggesting that a smartphone display would cost $275 to repair, when Apple actually charges just $109 to replace the screen on an iPhone.
BestBuy's basic extended warranty (which excludes loss & theft coverage) costs $160 for two years (compared to $99 from Apple.) Their terms are completely ambiguous about the service fees charged for repairs under their extended warranty, with a stated range of $30-200 per incident (compared to Apple's $79 per incident.)
"For the same price as AppleCare you can replace your Apple product for any reason whatsoever""
BestBuy's service contract is a labyrinth of confusing and ambiguous legalese and contains absolutely nothing to support your claim that they will "replace your Apple product for any reason whatsoever."
Right. That's why you don't get items fixed, but replaced (up to 3x in 2 yrs). Its a great program for those who take advantage of it. Loss and Theft aren't the greatest options since they have a $200 deductible, but it's better then buying a new device.
Is the Watch that Ms. Caldwell is wearing in that picture the 42mm or 38mm? That would help a lot of us decide on size comparisons.
42mm
Sent from the iMore App
Thanks - if that is right, the 42mm is not near as large as I had thought (even from using the online printouts).
i will be buying it for sure. a new product has the possibility of having issues, having support guaranteed for 2 years is worth it's weight in gold IMO.
"having support guaranteed for 2 years is worth it's weight in gold "
No, AppleCare is worth - at most - the cost of any likely covered repairs within the term of the extended warranty but outside the terms of the standard warranty, minus the cost of AppleCare plus service fees.
Read my breakdown of AppleCare+ above and you'l see what a poor deal it is for iPhones. I can't image it will be any more attractive for the Watch.
It is not a poor deal for the iPhone. There are several other things that could happen besides a broken screen, and there is no $79 service fee for them. EVERYTHING on the phone is covered.
You have to pay $79 each time something needs fixed on the iPhone that isn't manufacturer related, hence why the poster said $79 fee.
The $79 fee is only for accidental damage. The entire phone is covered for defects with no fee. If anything in that phone goes bad, it is replaced with no charge.
Then you're paying $99 for coverage of manufacturing defects (which excludes accidental damage) which occur after the initial 1 year warranty period expires but before the third year of AppleCare+ coverage expires. So that's really only 2 years of coverage. Anything that breaks within the first year would be covered by the standard warranty.
If you purchase your iPhone with a major credit card, many of these will automatically extend your warranty coverage for up to an additional year. In this case, AppleCare+ would really only provide about one extra year of coverage.
What else besides the screen is likely to break on an iPhone? The home button? The headphone jack? Neither of those come remotely close to $100 to repair or replace.
Home button- $70
Headphone jack- $70
Battery- $86
Camera- Who knows
Only one incident, and you lose money. Any combination of two, and you've spent more than $99.
Plus, there are a lot more electronics inside, with no telling what they would cost to fix.
Timing is everything.
If a component proved defective in the first year, you'd receive no benefit because the standard warranty would apply.
If the headphone jack failed between the second and third years of ownership, you would be out $99 while I would be out only $70.
Only if two or more items failed, due to defect rather than accidental damage, and only between the second and third years of ownership, would you come out ahead. That's not a very likely scenario. And it wouldn't even apply if Apple announced free repairs outside of warranty, as they often do when a component is found to be truly defective (e.g., the iPhone 5's home button.)
On a related note, rather than keep the iPhone for three plus years with the added cost of AppleCare+, one might sell one's iPhone on eBay after 1 or 2 years for a very substantial amount, which can then offset the purchase of a new model, complete with another year of included warranty - in addition to all the new features the new model would bring.
Between the first and second years would be applicable. There is no coverage in the third year of ownership. So, between the second and third years, we would both be out $70. But, for the second year, everything in the phone is covered for mfg. defects, with no service fee, whereas an owner without the coverage is out-of-pocket for anything that goes wrong. Just suffice to say that the coverage doesn't fit you, but that doesn't give it a blanket coverage of "a money-grabbing tactic" for everyone. There are a LOT of people in this country that would have been up the creek without a phone if not for their Applecare+ coverage.
"Between the first and second years would be applicable. There is no coverage in the third year of ownership"
My mistake, that's correct, which makes it an even worse deal than I thought.
I can see how it's tempting if you have a tendency to break your phone quite often. But if not, over a few years you will pay enough into AppleCare+ to replace any damaged phones with money to spare.
pappy53: "there is no $79 service fee "
Per Apple's website:
"AppleCare+ for iPhone $99 - Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage, (2) each subject to a $79 service fee plus applicable tax"
pappy53: "It is not a poor deal for the iPhone. There are several other things that could happen besides a broken screen"
It doesn't matter what breaks, the point is that you're only covered for two incidents of accidental damage and each incident incurs a $79 fee, in addition to the $99 you paid up front for coverage.
I used the display as an example because 1) it is the most likely thing to break accidentally on an iPhone, and 2) it is about the most expensive thing to replace on the iPhone.
If your screen breaks twice within the coverage period it ill cost you more with AppleCare+ than without it. If it breaks a third time it isn't covered. If it never breaks you wasted $99.
Can you describe a likely combination of iPhone repairs due to accidental damage that would incur lesser out of pocket costs with AppleCare+ than without?
"It doesn't matter what breaks, the point is that you're only covered for two incidents of accidental damage and each incident incurs a $79 fee, in addition to the $99 you paid up front for coverage."
It does matter. If something in that phone just goes bad, then it is not accidental damage, and will not have a $79 fee.
I have no personal experience with claims thru credit cards. But from friends, it never worked out, because they only paid the $199 and not the full phone price. I don't recall the details, but there were major hoops related to contract termination or reactivation. Maybe someone with firsthand experience can address this.
Only if you end up using it does it have value though.
You have an internal battery. None hold their charge forever. Before your AppleCare wears out bring the phone in and you'll get a new phone. (Most of these battery's are rated for 1000 charges, over 2 years they wear out and hold less of a charge as time passes)
Interesting idea, but I tend to disagree. I am currently using an iPhone 5 for example, some of which have a documented battery problem, so after using it for two years already I took it in and got a whole new battery.
However, the battery that I had before, despite being on that list of "bad batteries" performed fine and had no charging problems. The new "fixed" battery performs the same as the old. I've also owned lots and lots of devices over the years and never saw any real change in the battery performance over that short a time.
I don't think 2 years is any kind of a hard limit to the battery use, and I don't believe most folks will see any change in their battery capacity or it's ability to charge and discharge in that short of a time frame.
All lithium-ion batteries loose the ability to hold a charge over time. Within 500 cycles your battery will only charge up to 80% of it's capacity. This isn't unique to Apple it's how the battery works. This being said after a few years if you are under Apple Care you should take advantage of it and get a new battery (apple has always just replaced my phone).
Apple Care is just another word for extended warranty or insurance. In my opinion, the cost of this insurance is always too high no matter what the product is. I always turn it down and have saved a lot of money by doing so.
I also consider that if I am buying a reputable brand (which Apple obviously is) then I am also likely paying a premium already for an extra degree of reliability over a cheaper product.
Salespeople always push the extended warranty with some vigour and it's obviously because they make money with it. I get a kick out of how they have just sold me on how good something is and now have to tell me how likely it is to FU and so I need the extra protection. My answer to that is "No thanks". If they persist I simply tell them that if I hear another word about extended warranty that I will change my mind about buying the product at all.
If you buy something electronic and it is going to FU due to a manufacturing defect, you'll know about it long before the original warranty period is up.
IMO, of course.
"If you buy something electronic and it is going to FU due to a manufacturing defect, you'll know about it long before the original warranty period is up."
That's inaccurate in my experience.
I had a $2500 PowerBook G4 that had to be trashed because the logic board went bad after the warranty expired. The repair would have cost about $1000.
My early 2013 Retina MacBook Pro has a display defect relating to image retention that only became troublesome after the first year, plus there's some other hardware issue that causes display artifacts and frequent reboots. It's only now that Apple acknowledged the issue and agreed to repair it out of warranty.
These would have been covered under AppleCare. Additionally, telephone tech support for three years can come in handy for any computer.
That said, I still think AppleCare is grossly overpriced, and i consider it a rather distasteful money-grabbing tactic for a company so awash in profits.
I've worked in tech for a long time and worked on a lot of Macs, and this statement:
"If you buy something electronic and it is going to FU due to a manufacturing defect, you'll know about it long before the original warranty period is up."
... is close to 100% true in my experience (at least for Macs). Very rarely do you get bit in the bum by anything like that logic board failure. Most "bad Macs" I've experienced were either having problems right out of the box, or the user reported problems within a week of first use. If your Mac runs solidly for the first year (the free warranty period), it's likely to stay that way if you treat it properly.
I buy AppleCare for refurbished products sometimes, but I don't think I've ever bought it on any product I use myself personally.
I'm on my 3rd logic board on my MBP, all of which failed after the first year. If I didn't buy the extra protection I would've been screwed. Unfortunately, my extra care ran out recently, so if something else happens it's all out of pocket. On the other hand, I've got a white plastic MB I've had for about 6 or 7 years that's never had any problems.
That's ridiculous. They should have just given you a new machine. Which model/year was that MBP?
Late 2011. 15 inch. I got an email about the class action suit that said they had to make any repairs up until Feb. 2015. Of course that's already past as well.
I have some experience in tech retail, and most of the time when you buy an "extended warranty" it's actually an outright scam. Places like FutureShop in Canada (probably the biggest tech retailer) do this, and I'm sure there are more than enough chains in the USA that do the same.
The reason it's a scam, is that you are buying the warranty from the retailer instead of the manufacturer, and it's basically worthless. If you do manage to force the retailer to honour it when you need to, it's usually a case of them just giving you a new version of whatever it is they sold you, (under pressure), and they will try to give you returned stock, or floor stock for that anyway. Mostly, they just refuse to honour the agreement and then you find out some tiny clause that let's them off the hook.
In these situations, (mostly big-box stores and big-box tech stores), the "extended warranty" is basically the commission that the sales person gets, and the profit the store gets. That's why they sell you so hard on it. The products are all priced down almost to cost levels, because of competition with the other stores so the profit margin for the store, and the sales commission of the floor person is contained within the "extended warranty."
Applecare is different from this in that it is from the manufacturer, is good value (if you end up using it), and the sales people aren't on commission so they aren't shoving it down your throat anyway. They also don't play games when you show up with a problem, they actually fix it, and don't give you attitude. So Applecare is not really an "extended warranty" in the same sense as other typical extended warranty's offered in the business.
Personally, I believe that ALL insurance of any kind is a bit "scammy" in that it means you are paying money for something that 9 times out of 10 you will never use or need. That rubs me the wrong way so I never buy it, but if you are the type that *likes* the idea of insurance, AppleCare is actually one of the better ones out there.
While I wholeheartedly agree that the quality of service you receive from Apple under AppleCare far surpasses what you would receive from a retailer, I can't agree that AppleCare is a good value, especially for an iPhone.
If you look at my previous comment I outlined the out of pocket costs if someone requires zero, one, or two iPhone repairs with and without AppleCare+. Unless you can point out where I missed something or goofed up on the math I think I made a pretty strong case against the value of AppleCare+ for an iPhone.
Agreed. I never use it myself.
There are a lot of people who won't be happy until they have "insurance" though, and see a value in it despite the fact that it objectively *isn't* a good value as you say.
And just to reiterate how much I do recommend AppleCare for a Mac... Just got off the phone with Apple troubleshooting an issue I'm having with my Airport Extreme router. Result: They are sending me a replacement router at no charge, even though the router is over 4 years old... because it's covered by my AppleCare warranty on my 2013 MacBook Pro.
I've had two laptops and one iMac fry six to twelve months after AppleCare expired. All three times, their techs waived a magic wand and fixed it for free, just because. All three were old age problems, not anything that tipped their hand ahead during the first 36 months. And 2 out of 3 times, they replaced parts with major upgrades (eg, replacing an 80 gig drive with a 160).
(Actually, 3 out of 4 times. Had a battery go bad in an 8 gig iPhone 3, gave me a 16 gig 3GS in return.)
AppleCare has easily paid for itself in my household, with zero claims due to accidents or personal liability. But maybe it's just that my wife smiles a lot when she drops off the machines.
I've found that with internal batteries it's a smart buy always. Also if you resell your apple stuff it helps re selling. People don't want to buy stuff out of warenty. My iPad i brought in before the AppleCare wore out and had them check my battery, they gave me a new iPad. Battery's don't hold their charges forever. It also covers accidental. With a watch I wear on my wrist I'm getting it for sure. I'm not very graceful and I'm sure I'll smack into something sooner or later.
I prefer to put the $180 bucks (premium+deductible) into a savings account to put towards any out of pocket repairs I might need for an incident. Rather than giving Apple $100 that I may or may not use.
But if you're not disciplined enough to save the money up front, or you're planning to have more than one repair incident, then AppleCare might be the way to go. ;-)
AppleCare+ for an iPhone 6 costs $99 and each incident of accidental damage comes with a service fee of $79. So that's $99 down the toilet if you never need to use the warranty and almost $180 if you do. If you cracked your screen twice, then your total cost of repairs+warranty would be about $258.
Alternately, for those who do not get AppleCare+, if you drop your iPhone 6 and crack the display (the most common type of damage) you can get it replaced at the Apple store for just $109. Two such incidents would cost you $218. If your phone is never damaged you will pay $0.
So as you can see, purchasing an AppleCare+ policy for an iPhone is a waste of money and a terrible value.
(Also, Apple used to give you a new phone, whereas current policy dictates that they will just replace the screen on your existing phone, meaning any wear, tear, and scratches on the frame are there to stay even after paying through the nose for AppleCare+ and repairs.)
For the record, even when Apple gives you a "new phone," it actually isn't. It's refurbished.
I've had this done twice with iPhones because I'm an early buyer and a lot of the first production run is typically flawed in one way or the other. I've had some heated arguments with store staff about this.
They insist you are getting a "new phone" but it's actually something called "genius stock" which is composed of refurbished phones that other people have previously returned, that have been fixed up to "like new." When I found out that my $900 brand new phone was being replaced with a refurbished one instead of new, I argued about it all the way up the support chain until they just got tired of me and stopped answering my emails.
They will tell you over and over again that it's "not refurbished" but then if you ask them to describe what the stock actually is, they tell you that the phone does not necessarily contain all new parts, that it may be actually made of the parts of several individual iPhones blended together, that it's at least partially assembled by the genius staff at the retail level, and that it's "carefully tested" to make sure that it comes up to the same level as "new stock." In other words, refurbished.
"For the record, even when Apple gives you a "new phone," it actually isn't. It's refurbished."
This is absolutely correct, but in my experience anything refurbished by Apple looks and feels as good as new. The case and glass are flawless without the faintest signs of previous use. This has not been my experience with other manufacturers.
We've had a couple iPhone replacements from Apple, and one time my wife's replacement came with a broken gyroscope/accelerometer. The exchange was fairly painless, except they didn't have the 64GB replacement in stock, so she had to wait a few days to get yet another replacement.
One replacement they gave me (in store) even had someone else's email stuck in it. It was the email they used for their Apple ID too. I was pressed for time so they just gave me the "raw" iPhone and I was going to sync up my stuff later, but as I left the store I got an email for the guy who's phone it was previously.
I'm not even sure how this can happen given that they supposedly reset the entire phone, and re-flash the software, but it did. I deleted the account, but another person might not have been as honourable.
Pissed me off though as I had again, just handed them my brand new $900 iPhone which was all of a week old, but had a factory build defect. Then they hand me this PoS used one with someone else's stuff in it. Incredible.
Try being handed one of their "new phones" that's scratched all to hell and they look at you incredulously stating its a new phone. You refuse it because the 64gb 33 day old $900 phone you gave them was pristine and they have the nerve to tell you that it's not that bad. If the phone works just take it, it's not a big deal. To whom...? They get another one, power the screen on and it has a burnt pixel!! New my ass! I used to hear good things about their replacement units. Somehow I think things have taken a detour...ya think?
Sent from the iMore App
Agreed. To play the devil's advocate, I think maybe it's the sheer volume of iPhone sales that's got to them. there are often so many units of so many different degrees of acceptability flying between their retail stores, the customers and the factory that they just don't actually know what's going on anymore.
Add to that the fact that the average genius is now a young kid that never touched a Mac until 2007, and you have problems.
Why turn your personal prefetrnce into an insult towards everyone else? Whats up with this place? Everyone's so tense right now.
AppleCare+ for the MBP? I don't think so. AppleCare Protection plan (APP) is the plan name and, unless I'm mistaken, it does not include accidental damage coverage. The only device types to include this sort of coverage are mobile devices. APP is good (IMHO) and it does extend the coverage like AC+ (two years phone support and two years hardware), but alas no additional coverage if you drop your MBP in the pool.
Sent from the iMore App
The accidental damage was added I the last few years. Given how costly repairs are I do and its paid for itself several times over. (Internal batteries are one good reason. They dont hold a charge forever)
You are saying that there is accidental coverage for MacBooks and Macs? I'm pretty sure that's false. And the "+" is for the accidental damage coverage that Apple added when they came out with the 4s (I'm pretty sure). So AppleCare + is only for mobile devices and only mobile devices have accidental damage coverage.
Sent from the iMore App
No, not fore the laptops, you're right. Only for the iPod/pad/phone :(
http://store.apple.com/us/browse/home/applecare
For a watch I'd hope and assume that accidental would be there.
I would say no for me since I am going to update it at the year time frame.
iMORE, some aspect of your website has been hacked. I've received a plethora of emails from no-reply@imore.com pitching a Dr. Oz miracle weight loss pill. Please secure your systems a little better and make sure I don't get any more SPAM emails through this site.
Sadly, anyone can spoof any email address they like. You can send me email from the pope if you know how to write the headers. Often viruses will grab email addresses from infected mailboxes, choose one as the sender, and then blast everyone else.
I'll pass your message on to our tech team, but there's almost no chance anything is actually passing through our servers.
No sher shitlock... You're better at blindly defending Apple at every turn than you are tech troubleshooting.
I didn't say someone within iMore is spamming me, or spam emails are passing through your servers. Pardon, but perhaps I should have been ultra specific. Someone has gained access to some mailbox within iMore and harvested my address. I am being SPAMMED as a result of my affiliation with iMore in that someone within iMore has not properly secured user's email addresses.
Given I have two-factor turned on, I received a spam message from no-reply@imore.com that clearly didn't come from iMore only on the same address as registered with iMore/MobileNations, you want to tell me someone spoofed your address and coincidentally emailed me, but nothing on your end has been comprimised?
Considering your site now loads so slowly, you have had issues with java script redirecting to SPAM sites, you now bypass AdBlock, your site now over posts with the same repetitive articles for clicks, you guys now actively clickbait, Kevin needs $17,000 for a $400 watch, and I have two-factor authentication turned on the account associated with this screen name, I'd say go fuck yourself with the "You can send me email from the pope" comment.
And thanks for the vote down, Rene.
Damn you're obnoxious. If it was truly a problem why not send them an email instead of blasting the forums? Could it be because you want to bitch about something and not really get it fixed? I mean tech support always cruises the forum so they can look for disgruntled readers having problem, right?
Perhaps you should trouble shoot your system. I have zero problems with lag time or browsing this site. IF. You have those problems I wonder what problems YOU have on YOUR computer.
I am obnoxious, that's for sure.
You? You're every bit as stupid as I am obnoxious and then some.
BigDawg737 go sniff somewhere else. Rene gives you a respectful response so you give a big baby response. Isnt it wierd that no one else has the issues your crying about except you?
Go crawl back into the hole you came from.
Teeny Dawg,
Switch to decaf and come back when your mom teaches you some manners.
Your words: your website has been hacked.
Rene: probably not
Why so overblown sensitive about his reply? He was 100% right, and you're changing your tune in mid-stream.
Lay off the drugs buddy. It's so easy for people to talk tough behind a computer. I bet you're a little pipsqueeke that would never talk like that in person.
Please can you forward a sample email to steph at mobilenations d0tt comso I can look at the headers.
I always get AppleCare+ because I always seem to need it. The two accidental incidents are something I make use of, and the extra year is worth it to me in terms of peace of mind alone.
In my opinion, AppleCare is a must when buying a new iMac or MacBook - particularly if you're buying a more expensive model. Apple makes great gear but their computers have a history of developing expensive defects relating to the display, graphics subsystem, and/or logic board, only after the standard warranty expires. Any of the above could cost as much as a new computer to replace. And even when Apple admits a defect is their fault, it can take years of complaints and class action lawsuits before they acknowledge the problem and agree to repair or replace out of warranty.
For everything else, I consider Apple's extended warranties to be a crappy deal, which is how I feel about most other companies' extended warranty offers. These warranties are priced in a way where, at best, you will be pre-paying for the eventual cost of a likely repair. At worst, you will be throwing away money, and the amount of money you throw away will grow year after year as you purchase AppleCare for every new Apple product you buy. It's a racket.
For anyone with a Wells Fargo credit card, if you pay your cell phone bill with their card they automatically cover your smartphone against accidents or theft - at no cost - for up to $600 per claim and up to two claims per 12 month period, with only a $25 deductible per incident.
https://www.wellsfargo.com/credit-cards/features/cell-phone-protection/
Now that - unlike AppleCare+ - is a good deal.
Seems like a waste for someone like yourself who upgrades the phone every year.
As Apple's first water resistant product (is this right) it'll be interesting to see how they treat water damage. Swimming? I took a shower with it.
Plus now there's bands, some worth several hundred. I assume a leather band for instance gets in the apple care umbrella for a policy bought with a SS watch. But buying a different band by itself means no such protection?
Good info. However I will play the cynic here and say you cannot really determine "should" without the cost. But at least you know the ins and outs now and can make a more speedy informed decision once the pricing info is available.
Exactly.
Really starting to go with the filler these last few days.