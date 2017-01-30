You may be ready for the Super Bowl, but is your iPhone?

It's Superbowl time! And that means, whether you're hoping the Patriot's Tom Brady will get his fifth Super Bowl ring, or you want the Falcons to capture the title for the first time in franchise history, you can have your iPhone join in the fun with these great NFL team cases!

Wooden Minimalist Case

These cases from All Wood Everything are perfect for people who want to show their team some love, but not maybe don't feel the need to go full blown fanatic.

Get the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons logo on this singular hard shell that fits around an iPhone 7 Plus, without getting in the way of any buttons or ports.

The inside is made of a hard plastic but the back of the case is solid maple finished with a thin coating to prevent scratches and scuffs. This way your iPhone will stay in place and the case will stay looking great!

Atlanta Flacons All Wood Everything Case

New England Patriots All Wood Everything case

Skinit Double Vision case

Skinit has a wide selection of NFL iPhone cases, but the one that caught my eye is its Double Vision Pro case. Featuring team colors and the team logo prominently on the back, the Skinit Double Vision case will show everyone loud and clear which team you're cheering for in the Super Bowl. It's available for most models of iPhone, so you should be able to find one to fit your iPhone no problem.

The hard rubberized shell is made to be drop resistant to prevent you from damaging your phone, and the volume and power button have rubber grips that give you some tactile to feel when it's in your pocket. Plus, it will prevent build up of dust and dirt around the buttons.

Atlanta Falcons Skinit Double Vision case

New England Patriots Double Vision case

Otterbox Defender Series

Who says supporting your team can't be practical? The Otterbox Defender Series is a heavy-duty case that can show your pride and keep your phone safe. Unfortunately, Otterbox only makes the cases for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.

The Defender series is made up of four layers: It has a screen protector to prevent your screen from being scratched up, a foam buffer to ensure your screen protector isn't rubbing against the screen, an inner shell that protects the rest of the phone from damage, and a hard outer slipcover that seals up the ports to prevent dust and particulates from getting in. Plus, Otterbox puts all of their cases through rigorous testing, such as drop tests and tumble tests, to ensure their product is as rugged as possible. Go ahead, and your Super Bowl party get wild, your iPhone is safe with this case!

Atlanta Falcons Otterbox Defender case

New England Otterbox Defender case

Fine Art America cases

Available for all iPhone models, these Fine Art America cases are bold and gorgeous. The impact-resistant hard shell cases have your favorite Super Bowl contender's name laid out in big bold font, so it's the closest thing to chanting the Falcons of Patriots names your iPhone can get.

The case won't interfere with any of the ports or buttons, so you can Tweet, post, snap, and charge your iPhone through the game as much as you want.

Atlanta Flacons Fine Art America case

New England Patriots Fine Art America case

