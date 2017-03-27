With Siri, you're only ever a press and a sentence away from controlling Apple Music.
With Apple Music, you can let Siri be your own personal DJ. You can not only call up anything from the Apple Music library, you can queue up What's Next, add to your library, like songs, find songs, and much, much more.
Chart toppers
You can ask Siri to play the most successful music of the year—of any year. For example, say "Play the top song from 1989", and Siri will add the 25 highest ranking tunes of that year to your Up Next queue.
You can also ask for a different number of songs, like top 10 or top 50, and for an entire decade, like 1980s or 1990s.
More like this
If the currently playing song fits your mood, and you want to hear more like it, say: "Siri, play more like this!". Siri will add up to 50 similar songs to your Up Next queue so you can keep your groove on.
After this
The Apple Music library includes most of the songs from the iTunes Catalog, which means if you can think of it, there's an excellent chance Siri can not only find it, but immediately add it to your Up Next queue. Just say, "After this song, play Back in Black" or "Play Shake it Off next", or whatever you're in the mood for.
Instead of this
You can, of course, still ask Siri to play a song immediately, and now that includes any song from the Apple Music library. (As long as you have internet access.) Playing immediately will clear your Up Next queue, but sometimes that might be exactly what you want anyway. Tell Siri, "Play Walk this Way", or whichever song you want to hear now, now, now.
In addition to songs, you can also ask Siri to play any artist, album, or playlist.
What's this?
Not sure, or simply blanking on, what song is playing, who sang it, or what album it's from? You can ask Siri. "What song is this?" "Who sang this?" "What album is this from?" are only ever a question away.
What's that?!
If the music playing isn't yours, but something on TV or at the coffee shop or even on a friend's device, "What song is this?" can still work. Thanks to built-in Shazam, Siri can listen and try to identify it for you.
**Siri's Shazam feature makes it is easy to buy the song from iTunes with just a few taps, but once you know the song's name, you can also tell Siri to play it for you from the Apple Music catalog.*
Like it (like that)
The For You section of the Music app contains playlists, albums, and songs Apple Music thinks you'll enjoy. When you "like" a song that's playing, that—along with other factors—influences For You. "Siri, like this song," lets it be known.
You can also ask Siri to rate songs for you. "Rate this song five stars," for example, will give it the best ranking possible.
Just skip it
Not every song in every playlist or Now Playing queue is going to be exactly what you want to hear at any given time. So, if something comes up that you just don't feel like, tell Siri to "Skip" it.
Whether you skipped or not, if you want to go back, just tell Siri to "Play previous".
Covers and scores
If you ask Siri to play a song, it will play the original or best-known version. If you want a specific version, however, you can ask for that as well. "Play Smooth Criminal" will get you Michael Jackson, but "Play Smooth Criminal by Alien Ant Farm" or "Play Smooth Criminal by Glee" will get you the covers. Siri now also offers alternate search suggestions based on your initial request.
If you don't remember the name of a song, but you remember the name of the movie it was from, you can ask Siri to play the song from that movie and often times you'll get the right one!
Beats 1 + Radio
In the mood for Beats 1? You can get Siri to turn the internet dial all the way to Apple's new radio station simply by saying, "Play Beats 1 radio". Sadly, Siri doesn't reply with "ALWAYS ON! BREAKING! WORLD WIDE!".
You can also ask Siri to play any other radio station, just ask for it by name, like Charting Now or Sound System.
Add to library
There are many ways to discover songs you like with Apple Music, and when you do, Siri makes it simple to add those songs to the My Music tab, so you can easily recall it at any time. Just say, "Add this song to my library," or "Add the new Phish album to my library".
Shuffle
Siri is now the easiest way—and sometimes maybe the only way—to shuffle anything and everything you want shuffled. If you have an Up Next queue or playlist playing, say "Shuffle" to mix it up. If you want to listen to an artist or album, say "Shuffle Public Enemy" or "Shuffle 1989". As with cover songs, Siri will offer alternative search suggestions in addition to performing your requested action.
Play your favorites
With the introduction of iOS 10, Apple added a new feature to Apple Music: the Favorites Mix. This is a collection of some of your favorite songs in your library, updated weekly. To play it, simply say "Play My Favorite's Mix", and Siri will start playing that week's collection.
Play something new
In addition to the Favorites Mix, Apple also introduced My New Music Mix to Apple Music in iOS 10. Based on your previous listening, each week Apple puts together a list of new tracks that it thinks you might love. Just say "Play My New Music Mix" and you'll get to hear what Apple thinks your musical taste is.
How do I get Siri to list or show me all songs on my iPod for a specific artist? On my iPad connected to my car system she gets confused when I ask her to "list all songs by Deep Purple".
Am I the only one that would rather Siri play music from my Mac Mini media Center than my iPhone? I wish when I was at home Siri would be in 'home mode'. The reason is I have AirPlay speakers throughout my home and of course only iTunes on the computer can broadcast to multiple. I should be able to configure Siri to use the remote app instead of the music. Anyone else wish Apple would focus some more attention on the remote app?
Thanks for this Rene!
Thanks for this article. I love the Siri integration. It's what made me jump ship from Spotify despite having better playlist sharing.
I wish I could turn off the shuffle default. I know you can specify an album to skip the shuffle but if I wanted to just play Pink Floyd or War of the Worlds, then it makes no sense to shuffle the songs.
Another nice to have would be a "then..." "Play The wall disk 1 then play the wall disk 2"
Is anyone having any issues asking Siri to play particular Apple Music tracks? (i.e. not local). Over on another forum I'm seeing quite a few people with the same issue. The original forum poster mentioned Taylor Swift - Style as good example, and apt considering her involvement with Apple Music recently.
So, when asking Siri, 'play Taylor Swift Style', Siri responds on screen with "OK, playing 'Style' by Taylor Swift' but nothing plays. Issue is consistent in iPhone and iPad. I can get other random tracks to work consistently but those that don't consistently fail.
Can you guys confirm if 'play Taylor Swift Style' works for you. I'm using a UK account if that makes any difference so would be very useful if another UK account user could try, in addition to anyone else confirming it's ok for them or not.
Thanks.
Can you tell Siri to play files from your library? Because I tried to tell Siri to play an album that I had on my phone but Siri streamed the album from Apple Music instead, wasting data.
One command is "Play music by Michael Jackson." Apple music will then shuffle music by Michael Jackson. Spotify users are complaining that it takes too many steps to shuffle an artist with Apple Music. They just forgot to use Siri. She knows how to do it in one step.
I can't seem to do these because it says genius is not available. Do I need to enable that on iTunes first or is there an easier way to do that from my phone
I think you can do #4 in an easy way:
"Play Smooth Criminal" --> Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal
"Play the Alien Ant Farm version of this song" --> Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal
Also... "Play the rest of this album" works.
And... Charts looks like it can take any number: "Play the top 17 songs", or the fun version "Play the top 55 songs shuffled"
Instead of "After this song play XYZ," you can simply say "Play XYX next."
Also, you can say "Add XYZ to my queue" or "Add XYZ to Up Next" to add to the end of the list.
Which, if any, of these work if you're not an Apple Music subscriber?
Most of them, you just won't have access to music that's not in your personal library the way you would with the Apple Music library. (i.e. arbitrarily asking for covers)
"Hey, Siri, please put my iTunes Library back to the way it was before Apple Music and iCloud screwed it up."
Okay, now I'm just getting bitter. :-(
No 9. SIRI should show the artist page so you can glance at their works right there, or at least have the link to the page. what a miss opportunity.
Great idea!
This does work --> "Show me some Elton John albums"
Some ≠ All
That's a great idea. More importantly, though, every instance of an artist's name should link to their home page, and you should never be more than a click away from seeing all of an artist's songs and albums.
One real drawback is Siri only works in American. For example - the number one on my birthday in this country (UK) was Under a Wonderin' Star, and in America it was Bridge Over Troubled Water. All these Siri commands work on American charts and that sucks.
Interesting, hadn't even considered that. (Truthfully, I'd rather the American charts to the Canadian ones...)
Too much Justin Bieber and Celine Dion?
We sent them to America :)
I use "Add this album to my library" a lot. It's a shame there isn't a simple one click way to do this. Or at least have this as one of the options when clicking the three dots. It's easy to access a full album on iTunes though. It's like Apple made a deal with the artists so make it easy to access an album in iTunes (where you have to buy the album) but not Apple Music. I've noticed you can click on the track name at the top of the menu (when clicking the three dots) and it will show the full album in Apple Music but 7 times out of 10 it says "Unknown Artist". But you can click the search button and type the album name in manually and if finds it. Again, it's like Apple is trying to make it difficult.
It's a shame Siri still does not understand mixed languages. Most of these Siri commands are of no use in non-English countries because Siri will not understand English song titles or artists. E. g. German Siri does not understand "Spiel Smooth Criminal von Alien Ant Farm", because the words "Smooth Criminal" and "Alien Ant Farm" will be interpreted by Siri as weird German words. And there is no way to switch Siri's language on-the-fly just for a sentence.
I've asked natural language engineers about that (in general) and it's something they're working on but something that's very difficult to implement.
The engine has to figure out 1) when you're changing languages, 2) to which language you're changing, and 3) when you're changing back.
It has to make sure there's no collisions (words that sound like words in the original language vs. words that are in the original language) and a bunch of other stuff.
I'd love it for Montreal as well, and it's absolutely an engineering problem to figure out, it's just a non-trivial one.
But it would really help to have at least a simple "change language to" command for Siri - especially for Apple Watch. And this should be quite easy to implement for Apple.
Agreed +1
that's not the issue. It's that you're changing languages on the fly in the middle of the command. Assuming it's set to German by default it has to figure out that "Spiel" should be interpreted as the default language but that it needs to change to English at the beginning of "Smooth Criminal" then change back to German for "von" and finally back to English for "Alien Ant Farm".
No, that is not the issue, but it would help. For now, there is NO way for me to use Siri on my Apple Watch to start playing "Smooth Criminal" by Alien Ant Farm. But with such a command I could at least change the language to English, then say "Play Smooth Criminal by Alien Ant Farm" and then change the language back to German. Currently the only way to do this would be: Take out the iPhone, open the settings, find the Siri settings and change the language, now use Siri on my Watch and finally do the same things again. You see, such a simple command to change the language would be really a huge leap in usability for Siri.
Oh, I see the issue. Yeah, an easier way to switch back to English and then back to the normal language would be really useful for things like that.
+1 They have to make something. It's too difficult ask for an English song when you are using another language. I try in English and in Spanish pronunciation (f.e. noceen els-e maters instead of Nothing else matters). 99% of music I use to listen is in English and that's a problem.
Off topic, but what I really want to see happen sooner than later, is for Apple to make the Watch know when the iPhone is connected via BT to my car and therefore route all Watch requests for Siri through the car just like invoking Siri works on the iPhone. Right now, if I want to talk to Siri while driving (to get directions or text or call someone while keeping my eyes on the road) I have to use the home button on the iPhone, which is great and fine, but with the phone in my pocket or bag, I could just pull up Siri on my Watch and do the same - doesn't work though. Siri on the iPhone works with the BT connection to the car, but on the Watch, the Watch just starts listening and gets everything the radio is saying and also doesn't speak back to me through the car radio like the iPhone does. Total disconnect when it really should work the same while in the car. To me, seems the solution is simply to have the Watch act as a remote control for Siri on the iPhone while the iPhone is BT paired with a car. When it's not paired, then the Watch can do it's own Siri action like normal.
The Warch does act like a remote for the iPhone. While driving, I pause my podcasts (sometimes I just say it without turning the volume down and it's accurate about 50% of time) and then choose a song or set a reminder or send a text into the watch and it always works for me. I don't hear Siri's confirmation but I usually don't need to anyway. Not sure how it can not be a remote or exactly what you mean.
For what it's worth, my solution is to have a car mount with a lightning cable installed, so saying "Hey Siri!" works and my Apple watch doesn't have to be involved etc. My car and iPhone communicate via BT just fine.
For my money, the best mounting solution is ProClip: http://www.proclipusa.com
This works in Spanish pretty well, for some terms, if you set your language to Spanish United States. I can ask Siri things like "Cual es el Publix mas cercano" (and pronounce Publix in english) and Siri's understand the question.
What if you tried saying "play song (auf Deutsch) Smooth Criminal by artist (also Deutsch) Alien Ant Farm"? Maybe saying song/artist will lef siri know the next phrase with be a non-translatable term. Just an idea in an attempt to help
Except for the fact that you must interrupt the playing of the song to execute 80% of those commands, it is pretty cool where they are taking Siri.
That's my biggest issue with Siri and Apple Music. I wish you could give her music commands without interrupting the current song. It's fine if you want to skip a track but otherwise I use the soft buttons.
Unless you have the watch ;-)
Using the Watch with Siri to control Apple Music (and your own lib) is pretty dang awesome. Too bad you can't do *all* of these things yet with Siri on the Watch. Hopefully in watchOS 2.