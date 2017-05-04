Stay strong in the Force with these beautiful and stylish iPhone wallpapers!

You've got your Bantha milk. You're wearing your favorite Star Wars t-shirt, and you're ready to settle in for an eight-movie marathon. If you're fully immersed in the Star Wars universe today, don't forget to adorn your iPhone with a stylish representation of the galaxy far, far away. Here are our favorite Star Wars wallpapers to celebrate May the Fourth.

Minimalist Kylo Ren

Graphic artist Squirtdude is known for his minimalist art style, which is represented perfectly with this rendering of Kylo Ren encircled by the forrest of Starkiller Base. I love this look because the entire image is muted of color, except for the one, bright red saber extending from Ren's grip. It's both ominous and striking to look at.

R2-D2

This adorable graphic from Pottery Barn of everyone's favorite droid looks really good on your iPhone screen. It's blocky blue and white flat design is fun and playful, just like R2's personality. Because it's heavy on the white, some of your Lock and Home screen text is going to be difficult to see, but it's so worth it.

Stormtrooper: The Force Awakens

This illustration by Norzeele is a stylized representation of the unique changes in the Stormtrooper gear that we se in The Force Awakens. The stark red and blue coloration reminds me a little of Shepard Fairey's Hope poster for Barack Obama's presidential campaign, which is ironic because one doesn't usually think of hope when looking at a stormtrooper.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Another gorgeous representation of the new face of the Dark Side, this wallpaper instills all the fear of the First Order in one shot. Not only are we faced with the masks of Kylo Ren, but right behind him is the terrifying chromium armor of Captain Phasma, followed by the massive army of the First Order. It stirs up strong feelings in the hearts of both light and dark followers.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Star Wars universe has officially celebrated the story of the brave group of rebels that gave their lives so that the galaxy could be protected from the grandfather of all weapons of mass destruction. If not for the ragtag team of Rogue One, many more innocent lives would have been lost under the boot of the Emperor. You, too, can celebrate these lost rebel's lives with this beautiful movie poster style wallpaper.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Of course, no true Star Wars fan can forget that we're on the cusp of a new adventure with The Last Jedi. Will this be the end of the Jedi Order? Or will the mysteries of Rey reveal that she is the one that was always meant to bring balance to the Force. The poster art for The Last Jedi is absolutely beautiful and you can represent it right up until the movie launches this December (or forever, if you want).

Your favorite Star Wars wallpaper?

Do you have a favorite image or illustration that you sport on your iPhone to show your Star Wars cred? Share your Star Wars Style with us in the comments section. And, may the Force be with you ... always.