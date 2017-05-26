Your Nintendo Switch needs a little bit of person style.

Aside from those neon joy-cons, a lot of the Switch accessories you find in stores are kind of generic. I went looking for some things that were going to help my Switch stand out a little in a crowd, especially since I'm probably going to be taking it to some Splatoon 2 tournaments this Summer. Here's what I found!

It's called a Dock Sock, and yes I am a fourteen year old.

These things are all over Amazon right now, with a ton of clever fabric options. You could even make one yourself if you have the time, but for the price these are a quick way to add some style to your Switch.

Ridiculously cute stickers to bring Switch Dog to life.

Drop a silly tongue on the Joy-Con grip, and POOF your controller is now a derpy little puppy! This sticker pack has a ton of other options, all adding a little color to an otherwise grayscale Switch controller.

Keep your favorite cartridges held safe, right on the dock!

Nintendo, seriously, how was this not included in the Switch Dock design? Instead of using the cases or one of those binders, just keep your favorite games attached directly to the Switch!

Cheat a little, swap your amiibo for tag things.

You should absolutely buy amiibo if you want to benefit from the things that happen when you tap one to the Switch, but carrying them around is a huge pain. Plus, they might break! Amiibo tags are printed things that have the amiibo magic baked in, so you only need to carry around these little discs when you need them.

Let me grip the Switch a little better, please.

Love how portable Joy-Cons are, but anytime I can get away with it I grab for a Pro Controller instead. Printed grips are way cheaper, and make holding the Switch a little easier for those of us with bigger hands.

Shrink your dock down pocket-sized and bring it with you everywhere!

This is just plain clever. The brains of the Nintendo Switch dock have been removed from the larger plastic casing and dropped into something super small so you can take it with you anywhere. That means you can take over any television with this quick adapter and enjoy your gameplay on that bigger screen. It's perfect!