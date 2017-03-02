Commercials get in the way of being able to watch shows, but they are a necessary evil for the industry. Wouldn't it be cool to be able to pay to skip the commercials and watch it when you wanted? There are services like Hulu and Netflix which offer ad-free experiences, but not all the same content is available on them.
Pay $30 for 50 credits Learn More
Meet PlayOn Cloud Streaming Video Recorder, a way that you can redeem credits (which you pay for) to ditch the commercials and watch it when you want to. That's right, the commercials disappear, you can record them to your PC, and much more. Sounds like a small slice of amazingness, huh?
Some of the other features include:
- Receive 50 credits to redeem on the PlayOn Cloud SVR iOS app (each credit is good for one recording)
- Browse shows & movies from your favorite streaming sites - then record them to your device via the cloud
- Sync recordings across iOS devices or download to another device
- Automatically skip commercials while watching on your iPad or iPhone
- Download recordings to your PC to watch on your TV via a streaming device
Save 39% right now Learn More
Right now you can pick up 50 credits for just $30, a savings of $20 from its regular price. That averages to less than a dollar a credit to be able to skip commercials, and since time is money it is quite a deal. Be sure to check this out if you're tired of commercial breaks!