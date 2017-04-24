What to know if Sling TV is right for you? Here are all the FAQs with answers!

Sling TV is a TV streaming service that you can access on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android tablets, and plenty of other devices. If you're looking to join the growing number of people cutting the cord to the big mean cable companies, Sling TV is a pretty reasonably priced option to help reduce your entertainment bill.

You probably have some questions about how Sling TV works, and we've got the answers!

What's new with Sling TV?

If you use Sling TV on your Apple TV, we have good news for you! Sling TV will be introducing its cloud DVR feature to the tvOS app.

According to the Sling TV announcement you can purchase 50 hours of DVR storage for just an extra $5 per month on top your monthly subscription rate.

Sling TV outlined and described the new features in its announcement this morning.

" Watch anytime, anywhere– Record your favorite programs and watch whenever you want across all Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. AirTV Player is not currently compatible with Cloud DVR. Conflict-free recording– Record multiple programs simultaneously, and forget about recording conflicts. Keep recordings as long as you want– With Sling TV, your recordings won't expire as long as you remain a Sling TV subscriber with Cloud DVR. Auto-managed recordings– Sling TV will make room for new recordings by deleting your old recordings as you reach capacity, starting with your oldest 'watched' recording, so you can binge on your new favorite show."

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is what we call an "over-the-top" — OTT for short — service. In layman's terms that means it's an internet-based service, so you won't have a dedicated cable box or a line coming in from a cable company.

Sling TV, much like its name implies, is a way to stream live TV content, meaning it shows TV programs as they are broadcast and typically not on demand like other popular services such as Netflix or Hulu; however, there are some channels that do offer content on demand — like Syfy — and certain content providers offer Sling TV as a sign-on option.

How does it work?

When you download the Sling TV app on your Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad, you'll need to sign up for a subscription. The subscriptions are month-to-month and vary in cost depending on which channel package you choose.

How much does it cost?

They are three base subscription packages. Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue, the base prices for each package are $20, $25, and $40 respectively.

Which channels are included?

The Sling Orange subscription comes with the 30 channels listed in the screenshot below.

The Sling Blue subscription comes with the 40 channels listed in the screenshot below.

The Sling Orange + Blue subscription comes with 50 channels listed in the screenshot below.

Are those the only channels available?

No. There are plenty of small channel bundles you can add-on to any subscription for an extra fee — typically $5 or $10 a month — and you can also pay extra for premium channels like HBO and Showtime. A few examples of the add-on packages you can purchase are in the screenshots down below. A full list can be found on the Sling TV website.

Will there be commercials

Yes. Just like regular cable, there will be commercials, and you'll only be able to skip them if you have recorded the program on the cloud DVR.

Can I get Sling TV in my country?

Unfortunately, right now Sling TV is only available to residents of the United States.

How fast should my internet be to use Sling TV?

Sling recommends download speeds of 25/mbps to achieve the highest video quality using Sling TV.

Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. There is no contract to use Sling TV, as it's a month-to-month service. If you choose to cancel your account, the billing will cease immediately.

Is there a free trial?

Yes. Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial, meaning you can cancel your subscription anytime during those seven days and not be charged with anything.

Are there any deals?

Sling TV does offer a few fantastic deals to help get you started! Right now, there are two:

Get a free Roku Express when you prepay two months of Sling TV.

Get 50% off the Roku Premiere+ when you prepay three months of Sling TV.

How to I sign up?

Head over to the Sling TV website and follow its easy sign-up process!