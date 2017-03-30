Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an awesome smart thermostat!
If you're looking to add some extra smarts to your home and save a little money over the long-term, a smart thermostat is a great place to start. Luckily, the Ecobee3, our pick for the best smart thermostat, is currently on sale for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's a full $49 discount off of its usual price tag and one of the lowest prices we've seen.
With the Ecobee 3, you can potentially save big on your energy bills throughout the year. The thermostat is able to sense when anyone is home, and can adjust the temperature accordingly, keeping you comfortable while you're around, and saving energy while no one is in the house. The Ecobee3 also keeps an eye on the weather outside and thousands of other data points to make sure you're always comfortable. Add in HomeKit integration, and the Ecobee3 is a pretty compelling deal.
If you're up for adding a smart thermostat to your home, you can snag the Ecobee3 and take advantage of this discount at Amazon now.
Reader comments
I think its all smoke and mirrors. As great as the Ecobee's sensors are at knowing when you are in a specific room, you still cannot control the HVAC registers to keep the air IN that room. In that sense, its not better than any other smart thermostat. I would also need to research a bit more on what it means to have two Ecobee in the home.
The main decision for me to opt into a Nest so long ago was the "works with Nest" feature. Now that I live in a home with dual thermostats, I wish that the Nest would communicate with each other and that still isn't happening (to my knowledge as I have two schedules). But the Nests are actually working as intended.
Speaking from experience (I installed one a few months ago), I love my Ecobee and it works as advertised.
We had 3-4 degree difference from our main floor to basement. After install, the Ecobee has done a much better job of regulating the temps via the sensors. The temperature difference was cut in half, and add on top of that the ease of use via HomeKit or ecobee app... It's pretty darn awesome.
$397.36 in Canada. Thanks for nothing, Ecobee.