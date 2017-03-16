Snapchat heard you liked Bitmoji so it put Bitmoji in your Bitmoji.

Snapchat bought Bitmoji wayyy back in March of 2016, but it took quite some time for Snapchat to start doing anything of consequence with the avatar-creation app. Now the app offers deep tie-ins with Bitmoji. Here are the details!

How to link Snapchat and Bitmoji

For a quick look at getting Bitmoji linked up with Snapchat, check out this video:

If you'd rather follow along with written instructions, we've got just what you need right here:

Launch Snapchat. Tap the Ghost in the top left corner of the screen. Tap Create Bitmoji! in the top left corner of the screen. Tap Create Bitmoji. If you haven't installed the Bitmoji app, you'll be taken to the App Store to download the app. Tap Get. Launch Bitmoji and tap Create with Snapchat. Design your Bitmoji When you're done designing, tap Agree & Connect to connect Bitmoji to Snapchat.

How to edit your Bitmoji

Launch Snapchat. Tap your Bitmoji in the top left corner of the screen. Tap Edit Bitmoji and you'll be taken to the Bitmoji app to make your desired edits.

How to unlink Bitmoji from Snapchat

Launch Snapchat. Tap your Bitmoji in the top left corner of the screen. Tap Settings (looks like a gear) in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Bitmoji. Tap Unlink your Bitmoji.

