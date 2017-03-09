What is Messenger Day and why should I care about it?

The original premise of Snapchat was to be able to send and receive photos and videos that disappear after a certain amount of time (around 10 seconds), and if the person you sent them to screenshotted 'em, you'd be alerted and thus able call them out on it. After a few months, Snapchat expanded and introduced its story feature, meaning that users could upload their Snapchat shenanigans to their public story for 24 hours before having them vanish.

Instagram soon followed suit and introduced Instagram Stories, giving users a multicolored circle around their icon to let others know that they've posted a new photo or video to their story. Then, Instagram took it one step further and introduced Live Stories, allowing users to livestream their adventures directly to their Instagram audience.

Okay, so if you're thinking "Well, I guess we have enough apps that do this temporary posting stuff…" – THINK AGAIN! Because Facebook Messenger is jumping on the 24-hour post bandwagon with something it's calling Messenger Day.

What is Messenger Day?

It works literally like Snapchat Stories and Instagram Stories. After updating your Messenger app, you'll be able to post your selfies with different face filters, stickers, and so much more. It's even kind of laid out like a solid hybrid of Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

How does it work?

First make sure you've updated your Messenger app so you have the latest version. Open Messenger and tap on the camera highlighted with a sun to celebrate this launch. Doing so drops you right into the full-screen camera. Or, tap the "Add to your day" button at the top of your inbox to get started. Snap a quick selfie or take a photo or video of what's around you. To add art and effects, tap the smiley face icon in the top right and then tap to add to your photo or video. You can also add text over your images by tapping the "Aa" icon, and you can overlay a drawing by tapping the squiggly line in the top right corner. Once you have your photo or video the way you want it, tap the arrow in the bottom right corner. You can then add it directly to your day, save it to your phone's camera roll, and/or send it to a specific person or group of people. The photo or video that you add to your day will be viewable for 24 hours.

Okay, so if it's just like Snapchat and Instagram Stories, then why would I bother using it…

While it seems like Messenger Day is a carbon copy of other temporary posting apps, there are a couple of features that make it stand out from the crowd.

You can play games with friends and challenge them to rounds of PAC-MAN, Words With Friends: Frenzy, SPACE INVADERS, EverWingPlay, and lots more, while downloading and customizing your sticker packs (something you can't do on Snapchat or Instagram).

Will you be using Messenger Day?

Are you a big fan of Facebook Messenger's latest update? Or do you think it's been done to death already? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!