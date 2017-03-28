What the heck is Facebook Stories and how can I use it?

The Instagram community has shown us that it can be fun to share things that disappear after a day, so in the main Facebook app we're also introducing Facebook Stories, which lets you share multiple photos and videos as part of a visual collection atop News Feed. Your friends can view photos or videos your story for 24 hours, and stories won't appear on your Timeline or in News Feed unless you post them there, too. To add to your story, tap on the "Your Story" icon in the Stories bar at the top of News Feed. (Connor Hayes, Product Manager)

Starting today, Facebook is officially rolling out its Snapchat/Intagram Stories rip-off (I mean this in the nicest way possible, I just don't think it's necessary for three key social media apps to be copying each other so flippantly... #TWITTERSTORIES #IMCALLINGITRIGHTNOW).

The new feature, which is simply called Facebook Stories, will allow users to customize their photos and videos with different filters, doodles, effects, text, and more, while simultaneously letting them post to a 24-hour platform where people can view their creations for a whole day.

Huh. Sounds Familiar…

Almost as if an incredibly popular app…

... or two…

has done this before...

How do I use Facebook Stories?

The new camera icon will be found in the top-left of your Facebook's main news feed. Just like Instagram, you can also swipe to the right on your news feed to open the camera.

How is it similar to other apps like Snapchat and Instagram?

1) Filters

2) Reactive environments

3) 24-hour lifespan

4) Literally looks identical format-wise to Instagram stories

How is it different from other apps like Snapchat and Instagram?

One ability that is totally unique to Facebook Stories is the possibility to turn your 24-hour photos into Prisma-like works of art (although some may argue that Snapchat has done a filter or two like this before).

We're also partnering with brands to create masks for upcoming movies Alien: Covenant, Despicable Me 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Power Rangers, Smurfs: The Lost Village and Wonder Woman… Additionally, we're including guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart. We'll regularly refresh the creative effects in the camera to give you fun new effects to explore. (Connor Hayes, Product Manager)

Where can I find my story once I've posted it?

At the top of your screen: think Instagram bubble format!

When can I start posting?

According to Facebook, the app update should be rolling out for users today.

So? Are you going to use Facebook Stories?

Are you super-duper insanely next-level jazzed for this new feature? Or do you think it's just another dull copy of a copy at this point? Let us know if you'll be using Facebook Stories in the comments below!