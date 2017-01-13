Search for friends, content creators, groups and more with Snapchat's newest universal search feature!

While Snapchat is arguably one of the best things to come out of social media, well, ever, its interface and easy searchability have been seriously lacking.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Snapchat mentioned that it's rolling out a new interface that's designed for efficiency and speed, making it easy to find what you're looking for so you can get back to snapping.

What does this mean exactly?

Well there will be "quick chat" suggestions that will let you instantly open a friend's snap stories or messages, making sending snaps easy as pie. You can even make groups to send specific snaps to!

You can also search through Discover channels by using a few keywords, or particular Our Stories via their title.

When you tap and hold someone's card (that's marked with their Bitmoji or Snapchat icon), you get a quick look at their Snap profile. From here you can choose to chat with them or view their story.

What will it look like?

The search bar should appear at the top of the screen that opens when you first open Snapchat. It kind of just looks like a regular ol' search bar with your icon next to it.

Once you start typing in your search, quick chat options and groups will pop up, along with suggested friends and their available stories.

Can I search by Emoji?

Where there is a will, there is a way.

So? What do you think of Snapchat's newest search feature?

Do you think it'll help make navigating the app a heck of a lot easier? Or do you think it's another piece of clutter for the Snapchat screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below!