If you're a huge fan of iPhone photography, then you'll be super jazzed to learn that the winners of the 9th official iPhone photography awards have been picked from thousands of entries from over 139 countries across the globe.

If you want to see every winner, then absolutely head over to the IPPA Awards. And if you have an image you want to enter for next year, then consider submitting something cool.

Who knows? Maybe next year we'll be posting your award-winning iPhoneography on iMore!

Siyuan Niu Xinjiang

China Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year

The brave and wise Khalkhas live along the mountains in the south of Xinjiang and are companions with the eagles. They regard eagles as their children and train them for many years to hunt. This 70 year old man is rigid and solemn in front of family and friends, but when he is with his beloved eagle, the corner of his mouth would curve up. When the eagles reach mating age, although he is very reluctant, the man releases the eagles back into nature so that they can thrive. A mild heart and exquisite love are covered by his weather-beaten face. He is a tough man with a tender heart.

Fan Long

Shanghai, China 2nd Place – Still Life

Qinglan Qu

Newark DE, United States 3rd Place – Flowers

Patryk Kuleta

Warsaw, Poland 1st Place, Photographer of the Year

Most of my shots come from Warsaw and one from Strasbourg. The idea was to make it more impressionistic, to show architecture in a completely different way that combines my background in graphic design and painting.

Junbiao Cai

Guangdong, China 3rd Place – Animals

Loulou d'Aki

Säter, Sweden 1st Place – News/Events

Robin Robertis Carlsbad

CA, United States 2nd Place, Photographer of the Year

I was on a iPhone workshop and reunion with a friend and teacher in Cape Cod. We all went out to photograph the the perfect sunset. I tend to bring a few things when I travel, one being this wonderful red umbrella. When others shoot the sunsets and beautiful scenery, I like to photograph some human aspects in these scenes.

Kevin Casey

Pemulwuy, Australia 1st Place – Other

Mandy Blake

Kitchener, ON Canada 2nd Place – Lifestyle

Carolyn Mara Borlenghi

Coral Gables FL, United States 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year

This image was taken as part of a series I did for instagram's #WHPwonderland. Each weekend when the hashtag project comes out I try to come up with an idea and this particular weekend, the weekend before Christmas, was wonderland. For this one I went on a little adventure with my son to the beach and we wore the reindeer masks.

He Kuankuan

Shanghai, China 2nd Place – Food

Erica Wu

San Francisco CA, United States 1st Place – Animals

