Sonos PLAYBASE is a connected soundbar for those of us who don't mount our TVs on the wall.

A couple of years ago, after my week-out-of-warranty amp decided to start flagging everything as HDCP non-compliant, I switched to a Sonos PLAYBAR for my home theater. And I never looked back. Until today. Now, Sonos has a PLAYBASE as well, and it's designed not to be mounted on a wall but to sit under a TV. And to boom.

You can also pair it with your existing Sonos system, or use it as the starting point for full 5.1 surround sound. (Still waiting on 7.1, though, because more is more.)

PLAYBASE Comes in black or white and is priced at $699. Current Sonos owners can pre-order PLAYBASE starting today on Sonos.com. It ships April 4, 2017.

I already have the PLAYBAR, but am I wrong to consider making that a hand-me-down and hooking into the new, shiny PLAYBASE? Let me know!

See Sonos on Amazon