HELP. I KEEP LOSING MY SIRI REMOTE. HOW DO I PREVENT THIS.

There are few things less aggravating or head-splittingly stressful than losing a remote control of any kind, but the Siri remote is a whole new level of where the hell did I put that thing…

See, because of its thin and compact size, the Siri remote can easily slip between couch cushions, get lost under blankets, and become impossible to find in the midst of your hectic life. I mean sure, you could always have one of those stupid wrist straps for the remote, but that doesn't do much when it's MISSING NOW, DOES IT?

Sorry, I didn't mean to yell: it's just that losing remote controls is just the worst, so I decided to go ahead and put together a conglomeration of some of the best ways to save your Siri remote from vanishing.

One word: Chipolo

Okay, so you're probably like, "What the hell is a Chipolo? Is that a type of burrito made out of chips?" which was honestly exactly what I thought, too. What a Chipolo actually is is a super nifty little tracker that looks like a poker chip and can easily be attached and tracked using your iPhone.

Simply tape the Chipolo to the back of your Siri remote with some tape (or if you're really committed to not losing the darn thing, some super glue), download the free Chipolo app, and start tracking your remote in real-time. If you lose the darn thing, all you need to do is go to the app and beep it, and the remote will start to chime loudly.

The Chipolo comes in a bunch of fun colors, so you can actually hook up all of your remotes! Put a black one on your Siri remote, a yellow one on your volume remote, a turquoise one on your TV remote, and so on and so forth! You'll never lose any remote ever again!

Oh! And if you lose your iPhone in the house, you can just double tap the Chipolo on your remote, and your iPhone will musically sound from wherever it's hiding. But if you lose both remotes, you're SOL, pal.

A wedding garter, but like, for a remote

Picture this: you get home from a long day at the office, you kick off your shoes, head upstairs, splash some water on your face, and change into your favorite comfy clothes. Then, you grab your Siri remote garter, strap it to your thigh or your bicep, and go on your merry way.

Not only are there like, a bajillion different types of garters to pick from to truly ~~customize~~ your style, but you can also use it to hold other remotes and important tech items, like your lightning charging cable, or some Air Pods (which will probably tuck nicely into a lacy garter).

Think this sound ridiculous? Well, it isn't. Ninjas have been doing it forever (... I think…)

Remote control jewelry

I once joked in a Facebook post that all I wanted for christmas was 4,000 SD cards (I still mean that), but as people began to comment that there were better ways to not lose your SD cards, something dawned on me: What if I had a pair of earrings or a necklace or a bracelet that, at all times, had an SD card somehow incorporated into its design?

Incorporating tech into jewelry isn't anything new, but incorporating remote controls kind of doesn't really exist. The Siri remote would be a great option to turn into a super stylin' necklace or bracelet, but unless you have stretched ears, we recommend staying away from earrings.

You could also turn your Siri remote into a brooch, so then all you have to do is touch your boob if you want to change anything. Easy peasy!

A shrine (aka a stand)

I know I said stand after the word shrine, but I really mean shrine, because your Siri remote is a beautiful, holy little piece of tech that deserves to be praised and protected (Note: The author of this article is Sicilian and therefore insanely overdramatic).

Build your Siri remote the perfect little shrine, complete with candles, incense, a silk pillow (and if you want to add the Jeffrey Dahmer touch, a couple of skulls will suffice, too). Then, every time you finish using the remote, lay it on its shrine, bow your head, and slowly shuffle backwards and exit the room. This respectful behaviour will please the remote, potentially stopping it from getting lost in your couch cushions the next time you sit on it.

BONUS: Offer the Siri remote an animal sacrifice while on the altar to reeeeaaaally make sure it doesn't get lost.*

Lookin' stylish with that style ring

Simply attach the style ring to the back of your Siri remote, and we can guaruntee that you'll have a hard time losing your Siri remote.

Why? Well, not only does the Style ring instantly adhere to any surface it touches, but it's also incredibly sturdy and hard to get off (but if you did want to yank it off, there won't be any sticky residue left behind). That means that the ring can easily be clipped onto belt buckles, keychains, and more, so you can even take your Siri remote with you!

The other cool thing about the Style ring is the fact that it comes with a little black stand/hook that can be stuck almost anywhere, meaning that when you're done with the Siri remote, all you have to do is hang it up on it's hook.

Bye-bye, lost remote stress!

So? How do you prevent yourself from losing things?

Do you tape it to you? Leave it on a hook? Attach it to one of those little bead chains like banks do with pens?

Let us know how you prevent yourself from losing your head!

*No animals were sacrificed to a Siri remote in the making of this article.