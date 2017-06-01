Twelve South has added a new color to its BookArc lineup and it is a perfect match for your Space Gray gadgets!

If you've been eying Twelve South's sleek BookArc stand for MacBook, but were holding out for something that compliments your Sith Lord theme, your wait is over. The BookArc now comes in Space Gray.

I have a BookArc möd in birch (that's how I was able to avoid color clashing), and I absolutely love it. If I'm not using my MacBook Pro, it's sitting in its BookArc, beautifully displayed and conveniently out of the way. If I want to use my MacBook Pro with an external monitor, I can keep it at arm's reach, snugly perched in the BookArc, working away, while out of the way.

The BookArc comes with an interchangeable soft silicone insert so you can adjust it to perfectly fit a MacBook, MacBook (12-inch), MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (2012-2015), and MacBook Pro (2016). It also features special cutaways for your USB-A or USB-C charging cable so you can keep your cords out of site.

The BookArc costs $49.99 and now comes in both silver and Space Gray. Are you ready to Sith all the things?

See at Twelve South