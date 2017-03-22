Working from home can be great. No one's gonna drain the coffee pot before you get there; no one's gonna drop a "what's happening?" on you when you're in the flow; and, yes, pants are optional. But it can be lonely, and it's nice to have people to bounce your work off of. When you're a one-man team, or your team is spread out, you might consider a co-working space. And if you're going that far, then you might as well consider Spaces co-working!

I'm Michael Fisher –MrMobile to the world– and I normally just have one weirdo I share an office with (Justus knows he's a weirdo; it's okay). Recently he and I got to check out Spaces co-working on Newbury Street in Boston. There, we shared offices with software developers, lawyers, artists, and many others – and ate tons of free hummus in the process. To see how we fared, click that video ... and to learn more about Spaces co-working, click here.

Featured Location