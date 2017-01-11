MrMobile loves his tech wearable and his social media sociable, and the Snapchat Spectacles are the perfect confluence of those ideals. He ambled around all of CES with the spectacles on his face, getting stopped with questions about them. Since he's been asked about them many times already, he's put together this great list of information you should know about Spectacles.

Michael Fisher lays down some great tips, tricks, info, and things you should know about the Snapchat Spectacles. If you're the kind of person who just can't help documenting everything and anything, you're probably already intrigued. Watch this video, and follow mrmobilesnaps on Snapchat!