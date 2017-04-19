It doesn't matter if you're picking out the perfect theme for your online portfolio, design and customize websites for a living, or are just looking for an awesome design for your personal photography site that features your photos of dogs in overalls: picking the perfect WordPress theme can be stressful.
Revamp the look of your WordPress website! Learn more
Typically the free themes provided are a bit "meh", and the ones that aren't free are pretty hard to justify spending a couple of dollars on – especially when theme packs get into the triple digits.
While it's hard to pick out and customize the perfect theme for your blog, designers at Visualmodo have laid out and put together some incredible choices to pick from that'll expertly showcase your personality, tone, and theme that you want to get across on your WordPress site.
Thanks to iMore Digital Offers, you can pick up a lifetime membership (let me repeat that again: A. LIFETIME. MEMBERSHIP.) for only $39! Normally you would have to spend around $260 for this lifetime membership, but iMore's saving you a whopping 84%. Pretty crazy, huh?
With your purchase, you'll receive…
- Lifetime access grants you access to all current plus all future themes in the Visualmodo library
- Responsive design makes themes adjust to any screen resolution on any device
- Auto updating lets you implement fixes in real time w/ one click
- Cross browser compatibility ensures you won't need to test anything in different browsers
- Fast installation lets you customize themes & get them live fast
Normally you'd have to break the bank for customized themes, the ability to put together beautiful WordPress sites, and the creative freedom to really make your website yours. Now with the help of iMore Digital Offers, you can save some $$$ while having your WordPress page still lookin' like a billion bucks!