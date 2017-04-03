Congratulations, Microsoft. Welcome to the photo annotation game. Finally.

Sprinkles is a camera with fun ideas. Snap a pic and automatically get new ideas for witty captions or add your own quip. Captions are unique to what's in the picture, so try different things such as coffee, food, pets, and selfies! Have fun with face-detecting Smart Stickers that fit your face perfectly. Choose from hundreds of Emojis and stickers and find even more with a quick web search. New captions and Smart Stickers are added frequently, because fresh fun is the best fun.

Alright, I'm just going to jump right into this:

Microsoft has just thrown its hat into the sticker-editing/caption-adding/photo-fun-ifying ring with Sprinkles, making it the 400th app available online that lets you add emoji and special effects to your photos.

Now before you say "Boy, Cella, you sound bitter, isn't this is completely different?", keep in mind: You can do exactly what this new app does in varying degrees with Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook AND Facebook Messenger.

Are there subtle differences? Absolutely.

Does it make the Sprinkles app worth downloading? That's really up to you!

How is this different from other apps that do the exact—er, I mean similar things?

Sprinkles doesn't just give you funny doodles and stickers to add, it also uses object recognition technology as described by AppAdvice) to identify the subject of a photo and provide "witty" automatic captions and editing options.

For example, if you upload a photo of a dog, it'll recognize that it is in fact a dog, and recommend emoji and captions based on said pupper.

The app also uses outside apps and features like "How Old" – a facial recognition app that guesses your age – and can match your facial features to that of celebrities. You know, if you like that sort of thing.

Also, you can't shoot video!

... And there aren't any live filters, either.

How is it similar to other apps?

Where do I start?

Captions, emojis, stickers…

When is it available?

You can download it in the App Store right now!

Will you be sprinkling your photos with Sprinkle?

What do you think, iMore folks? Is Microsoft's app worth sprinkling features onto your images? Or will you just stick with your Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook (the list goes on and on…) sticker app of choice?