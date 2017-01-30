Square will waive fees and offer a free marketing kit in order to help boost Apple Pay use.

Square has announced a new initiative that would let small businesses process $12,000 worth of payments made with Apple Pay for free, saving these businesses up to $350 in Square costs. Businesses will, of course, need Square's NFC-equipped card reader, as well as Square's free Apple Pay marketing kit, which encourages customers to use the payment system.

From Square:

Sellers can request a free Apple Pay marketing kit with collateral encouraging customers to pay with their iPhone or Apple Watch and staff training materials to educate employees about accepting Apple Pay. The processing credit is available once sellers have set up their countertop display for verification.

The company previously experimented with a similar program in Portland, Oregon in 2016. Over the course of the trial, participating Portland Square retailers saw the number of contactless payments triple.

While Square's most recent card reader accepts credit and debit cards equipped with EMV chips in addition to contactless payment methods like Apple Pay, these cards offer a slow, cumbersome experience next to Apple Pay.