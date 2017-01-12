You can battle against the world in PvP style MOBA gaming as your favorite Star Wars character!

Star Wars Force Arena was first open to public beta last year so it could be put through its paces. Now, it is finally available for everyone to download for free in the App Store. So, if you've been waiting for months to play as your favorite rebel or Sith, now's your chance to get your Guild going.

Force Arena is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) where players can either fight alone or team up with a friend in two player versus player combat to destroy their opponents. You can be part of the Light or Dark side. The choice is yours.

Players collect characters, using one main character to fight, like Han Solo, Darth Vader, or even Jyn Erso. You will also be able to collect character cards and upgrade your squad, which will give you advantages in battle. When you fight in the arena, you'll earn achievements, which will reward you character bonus items and more.

From Netmarble:

Players must form a powerful squad from a roster of over 80 upgradable characters and units to emerge victorious in the quest for galactic dominance. Players can strategize solo, or invite friends to fight in Guild mode, to defend their chosen faction. A victory over opponents in the arena will grant top leaderboard placement for rewards, special characters, and bonus items. Strategy and skill will be put to the test as players assemble custom decks that feature powerful duos, such as Han Solo and Chewbacca, that boost effectiveness in combat. Leveraging these duo advantages effectively could mean the difference between victory and defeat. Star Wars™: Force Arena seamlessly blends a robust character collection system, advanced upgrades, and intuitive controls with real-time PvP battles to deliver the ultimate mobile gaming experience. Lead your squad. Master the arena!

Star Wars Force Arena is free to play with in-app purchases for game currency. Keep an eye out for a full review from our game guru Luke Filipowicz.