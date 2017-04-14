OnlyAntonio Chills, same here. What/Who the check was that small person next to R2?! Yoda has been translated/died so hmm.. 0 1 hour ago Reply
Reader comments
Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser — AAAHHHHH!
Chills, same here. What/Who the check was that small person next to R2?! Yoda has been translated/died so hmm..
To my eyes, it looked like a person of normal height falling to their knees.
CAN'T WAIT !!! Got my Fandango reservation ready to go when they announce times and dates. Time to repeat this awesome movie experience again.