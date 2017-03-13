Silly heart face. Thumbs down. Power Puff pout. Blah. Blah. Blah. Flapping bird. Sparkle lips. Panda with gold chain — Latest Apple ad is a complete STICKER FIGHT!
iMessage was one of the best things about iOS 10 and stickers were one of the best things about iMessage. The ability to slap a sad, silly, happy, cheeky, sassy, naughty, nifty sticker onto text, images, and even other stickers made messages... more human. And the ability to stack stickers, turning them into living, collaborative, communication art — it's just fantastic. Especially when it results in the total ostickeration of the original, underlying message.
I could talk appreciation and messaging fashion all day, but I need to get to Apple's new ad which, as good ads do, shows rather than tells just how fun stickers really all. It's young, it's vibrant, it's fun, and it's catchy.
It's part of Apple's Practically Magic series of spots for iPhone 7 but it's also more than that. It's culturally fresh and relevant. I like it a lot.
Music is "Boys are Boys and Girls are Choice" by Monk. You can get all the sticker packs featured in the commercial from a special page on the App Store. They include:
- Imoji
- So Me
- MarcyMoji By Andrew WILLIAMS
- Pop Art Collection
- Essential Stickers by MojiMade
- Weirdos
- WSHH Stickers
- CoachMoji
- Eat Stuff
- Jeremyville By Stickpax
- Major Lazer Stickers
- Marvel Items of Power
- Real NYC Stickers
- Breakfast Stickles
- Care Bear Rainbows
- Ellen's Emoji Exploji
- Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff
- Heavy Metal Stickers by Team Rock
- Iconfactory Route 66 Stickers
- Kawaii Sushi
- Kimoji Stickers - Launch Pack
- Marc Johns By Stickapax
- Rocky Horror Picture Show
- South Park
- Cartoon Comics
- Cat Stamp
- Classic Sonic
- Disney Stickers (Mickey & Friends)
- DreamWorks Trolls 3D Animated Stickers
- Garfield Emojis Stickers
- Germany Sticker Pack by Henry Glendening
- Halo Stickers
- Harry Dude
- Hello Kitty
- Jordan Keyboard
- Medieval Monsters
- Meet the Pink Panther
- Movesum - Step Counter by Lifesum AB
- Musicomics by Getty Images Inc
- Nyan Cat: Lost in Space
- PBS
- Popeye "I Yam What I Yam"
- Power Rangers
- Powerpuff Girls (Fun PPG Sticker Sampler Pack)
- Ramen Sticker Pack
- Shark Head
- Slicker Stickers
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Wurps like Words but Better
- Zoodles
Give the spot a watch and then let me know what you think!
Reader comments
Brilliant! 😍
Now I just need to figure out how to get my stickers out of my phone and into the real world. 🤔