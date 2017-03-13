Silly heart face. Thumbs down. Power Puff pout. Blah. Blah. Blah. Flapping bird. Sparkle lips. Panda with gold chain — Latest Apple ad is a complete STICKER FIGHT!

iMessage was one of the best things about iOS 10 and stickers were one of the best things about iMessage. The ability to slap a sad, silly, happy, cheeky, sassy, naughty, nifty sticker onto text, images, and even other stickers made messages... more human. And the ability to stack stickers, turning them into living, collaborative, communication art — it's just fantastic. Especially when it results in the total ostickeration of the original, underlying message.

I could talk appreciation and messaging fashion all day, but I need to get to Apple's new ad which, as good ads do, shows rather than tells just how fun stickers really all. It's young, it's vibrant, it's fun, and it's catchy.

It's part of Apple's Practically Magic series of spots for iPhone 7 but it's also more than that. It's culturally fresh and relevant. I like it a lot.

Music is "Boys are Boys and Girls are Choice" by Monk. You can get all the sticker packs featured in the commercial from a special page on the App Store. They include:

Imoji

So Me

MarcyMoji By Andrew WILLIAMS

Pop Art Collection

Essential Stickers by MojiMade

Weirdos

WSHH Stickers

CoachMoji

Eat Stuff

Jeremyville By Stickpax

Major Lazer Stickers

Marvel Items of Power

Real NYC Stickers

Breakfast Stickles

Care Bear Rainbows

Ellen's Emoji Exploji

Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff

Heavy Metal Stickers by Team Rock

Iconfactory Route 66 Stickers

Kawaii Sushi

Kimoji Stickers - Launch Pack

Marc Johns By Stickapax

Rocky Horror Picture Show

South Park

Cartoon Comics

Cat Stamp

Classic Sonic

Disney Stickers (Mickey & Friends)

DreamWorks Trolls 3D Animated Stickers

Garfield Emojis Stickers

Germany Sticker Pack by Henry Glendening

Halo Stickers

Harry Dude

Hello Kitty

Jordan Keyboard

Medieval Monsters

Meet the Pink Panther

Movesum - Step Counter by Lifesum AB

Musicomics by Getty Images Inc

Nyan Cat: Lost in Space

PBS

Popeye "I Yam What I Yam"

Power Rangers

Powerpuff Girls (Fun PPG Sticker Sampler Pack)

Ramen Sticker Pack

Shark Head

Slicker Stickers

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Wurps like Words but Better

Zoodles

Give the spot a watch and then let me know what you think!