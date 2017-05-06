More and more university professors, college instructors, guest speakers, and business lecturers are using PDFs and EPUB files to hand out their materials. While this is great for saving on the amount of paper waste we create, they do create a problem when it comes to reviewing the files for studying purposes. Connecting points in separate PDFs and references to other documents can make it near impossible to follow.
If you have a ton of PDFs or EPUBs to sort through and you want to be able to easily track and connect all the important facts, notes, and details across multiple documents, you're going to need some help. iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution!
Never stress about studying again with MarginNote for Mac. MarginNote is specifically designed with your needs in mind, allowing you to you quickly organize, study, and manage large volumes of PDFs and EPUBs. Take notes, create interconnecting mind maps, and review flashcards of important facts to solidify the information in your memory!
Just look at some of the great features of MarginNote:
- Highlight and annotate passages with ease.
- Take notes directly into the margins and embed notes on EPUBs
- Outline and mindmap study materials in one view.
- Organize your study resources into Logical or Creative views.
- Export to Anki, iThoughts, MindManager, OmniOutliner, & Evernote.
- Sync notes with Dropbox and Evernote.
Get MarginNote for Mac today for only 24.99!
