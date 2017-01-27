The final game of the NFL season is nearly upon us. Here, now, is your Dad Guide to making the most of it.

Super Bowl LI (which, uh, explains why I call it Super Bowly) is coming Feb. 5 (at 6:30 p.m. on Fox). And if you're as excited as I am to see the Atlanta Falcons humiliate the New England Patriots (it could happen), then you'll of course be glued to the game. But for those of us who have cut the cable cord, there are questions!!!

Like, how can you watch the Super Bowl without cable? Is anyone streaming it? Should I buy a new TV? Will Tom Brady cheat again? And can I see Phil talk into a dirty oven?

We answer all those questions — and more — in Modern Dad's Guide to Super Bowl LI! Here are some handy links to everything I talk about in this vid.

