Everything you wanted to know about Super Mario Run, but were afraid to ask!

Super Mario Run marked the debut of Nintendo's signature red-clad plumber on mobile gaming and became an instant hit! The super fun side-scrolling runner has been praised for staying true to Mario's roots, all while being a fresh and unique take on the Mushroom Kingdom for the mobile gaming world.

Whether you're just starting the game and what to learn more about it or need some handy tips and tricks to advance passed some of the more challenging levels, iMore has you covered. We have the information you're looking for, and it's all right here!

Beginner's Guide

If you're just starting out your Super Mario Run experience and what to learn more about the game in general; look no further. Our Beginner's guide will not only teach you how to play the game but also give you an overview of all the different modes included in Super Mario Run.

Beginner's Guide: How to play Super Mario Run

Tips and Tricks

For a rather simple game to play, Super Mario Run has a lot of intricate little techniques and details that will help make you a much better player. Check out our super handy tips and tricks for a breakdown of all the different kind of jumps Mario can do and much more!

Super Mario Run tip and tricks

Unlock all the characters

Although Mario may be in the title, Nintendo did bring along a couple of other familiar characters from the franchise to the mobile game. His younger brother, Luigi; the friendly dinosaur, Yoshi, the regularly kidnapped Princess Peach, and more are all playable characters in Super Mario Run. You just need to know how to unlock them all, and we'll show you how.

How to get Luigi, Yoshi, and other playable characters in Super Mario Run

How to win Toad Rally

Toad Rally is one of the modes in the Super Mario Run and while playing it is essentially the same as playing the World Tour mode, winning at Toad Rally takes some knowledge. Winning at Toad Rally helps you build up your kingdom, unlock different playable characters, and even gives you bragging rights among your friends; it's what separates the casual gamers and the hardcore fans!

Of course, competing in Toad Rally means you need Toad Rally Tickets, so naturally, we can show you how to get more Rally tickets than ever before!

Super Mario Run: How to win Toad Rally How to get more Rally Tickets in Super Mario Run

How to add friends

What fun is a game you can't share with friends? Super Mario Run lets you add other players to your friend list so you can compete to be the best of the best!

The process is admittedly a little more complicated than it maybe needs to be, but we'll take you through it step-by-step!

How to add friends in Super Mario Run

What else do you need to know?

