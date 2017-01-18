Collecting coins just got a lot easier in Super Mario Run!

Super Mario Run's first event is officially underway, and if you're struggling to get coins in Toad Rally, this week is the perfect time to play. The Loads of Coins event is live now and runs until January 26, and, as you may have guessed, it's going to give you loads of coins! Here's everything you need to know to partake in the event:

How it works

Until January 26, whenever you win in Toad Rally mode, you will be awarded 1.5 times the amount of coins you'd typically receive. That means this is the perfect time to collect as many coins as you can, so you can build all those houses, pipes, and decorations to make your Mushroom Kingdom look extra fly!

Losing at Toad Rally won't provide any bonus at all, and you'll still need Toad Rally tickets to participate in Toad Rally mode, so if you've been saving them up, it looks like this is your time to redeem them. Alternatively, if you're running low on Toad Rally tickets, now is the time to get cracking and collect as many tickets as you can.

Need help to win at Toad Rally?

Winning at Toad Rally takes some skill, but I wrote up some useful tips for how to win in Toad Rally mode that should help you crush your opponents and take advantage of the Loads of Coins event in the process!