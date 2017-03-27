New T-Mobile customers will be able to get AppleCare protection for their iPhone or iPad through the carrier's Premium Device Protection program.
T-Mobile has announced that it will start offering AppleCare device coverage for customers who purchase iPhones and iPad for its network. Apple's extended warranty program is being offered as a part of T-Mobile's existing Premium Device Protection at no additional cost. In addition to new customers, AppleCare services will also be available to those who purchased their device recently.
From T-Mobile:
Both T-Mobile's Premium Device Protection (previously called Premium Handset Protection) and JUMP! with Premium Device Protection will now include AppleCare Services for eligible Un-carrier customers who recently purchased a new device. For just $12 a month, iPhone and iPad users can get complete peace of mind with protection from loss, theft or accidental damage, hardware coverage, the security features of Lookout Mobile Security® Premium—and now, award-winning AppleCare Services.
So what can you expect from the inclusion of AppleCare in your T-Mobile protection plan? Here's what T-Mobile says:
- 24/7 priority access to AppleCare's award-winning technical support via chat or phone
- Low service fees such as $29 for iPhone screen damage
- $0 for battery service
- Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers
- Software support for iOS, iCloud, and Apple-branded iOS apps
- Hardware repairs and service backed by Apple
AppleCare protection is available for T-Mobile customers now.
