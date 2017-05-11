Email spam has essentially been around since email became popular. If it's not shrinking your tummy, it's enlarging something else, as well as all manner of scams, mailing lists, and old acquaintance you randomly meet in the street who could really use investors for their multi-million dollar idea. Wouldn't it be great if you could keep all of that garbage in check without having to constantly click unsubscribe, only to realize that you have to unsubscribe from 10 different mailing lists from one website?
Stop the spam for life for $99 Learn more
There are programs and browser extensions that can help. They can compartmentalize your inbox and help you mask your true email address so that you can simply cut people and organizations off with just a click. They can be pretty costly, though, so iMore Digital Offers has a big time deal to help you out.
Throttle Pro is a browser extension that generates random email addresses for you when you have to sign up for online accounts or give out your email address in order to access specific content. Think of it like a great password generator, but it does email addresses instead. To subscribe for life would usually cost you $495, but at iMore Digital Offers, you get a lifetime subscription for only $99, a savings of 80%. If you're not quite sure, you can simply try it for a year for $39.
Throttle Pro takes the pain out of signing up for online mailing lists by letting you simply shut off any randomly generated email address with just a click – no more clicking "unsubscribe". You can combine all mass mailings and notifications into one big daily email, which eliminates all those pesky notifications, and Throttle Pro's Scam Shield helps you figure out who's selling your information so that you can stop them dead in their tracks.
Stop the spam for life for $99 Learn more
If you're sick of spam and clicking unsubscribe, then get your lifetime subscription to Throttle Pro and stop giving out your real email address. For $99, you can stop the spam and take control of your inbox and subsequent notifications.