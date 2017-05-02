The most global developer survey, providing the dev community with knowledge, insights and fun!

We are excited to announce that the Developer Economics Q3 2017 survey, run by our friends at VisionMobile, has just been launched! This is the 13th developer survey, focusing on tools, training and career development. Every year more than 40,000 developers around the world participate in this survey, so this is a chance to be part of something big and make your own contribution to the developer community.

The survey features questions on topics like development resources and where to find them, tutorials and courses, distribution channels, developer tools and SDKs, as well as languages, platforms, app categories, new technologies, and revenue models. What's great about this survey is that it is 100% relevant since it has been made by developers. Plus you will get to learn about new tools - and it only takes 15 minutes!

The Developer Economics survey is always designed to offer an extra fun factor. So this time, while taking it, your answers will be gradually forming a profile - showing you what kind of character you'd be in a sci-fi developer universe. When you finish, you'll get to read your full profile. What's your character going to be? A cyborg trooper, a technomancer, a smuggler?

Participants can win one of the many prizes available including an Oculus Rift, iPhone 7, and more!

Last but not least, VisionMobile will show you how your responses compare to other developers' in your country, so you'll get a sense of how you compare to other devs. You'll also be the first to receive the Developer Economics Q3 2017 report (due August 2017) based on key survey findings.

Take the survey!